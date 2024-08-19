Shapiro Administration Invests $200,000 to Create Opportunity for 4,000+ Bucks County Students to Build STEAM Skills

The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career grant will provide skill-building opportunities for middle school students, building on Governor Shapiro’s commitment to invest in programs that create a strong workforce in manufacturing and other advanced technology areas. Governor Shapiro believes that every Pennsylvanian deserves the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced a new $200,000 investment by the Shapiro Administration in the Bucks County Intermediate Unit Fab Lab Career Awareness Program that will provide middle school students with in-school and out-of-school science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) learning opportunities in the areas of advanced manufacturing, computer science, and digital fabrication. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant will be used to develop and implement a career awareness program that will include extensive experiences in manufacturing and other advanced technology workplaces as well as through virtual reality technology which will provide hands-on learning through simulations of real-world work experiences.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are working to develop a strong pipeline of workers to manufacturing and other advanced technology industries through technical career training to meet those industries’ growing need for workers while helping all Pennsylvanians chart their own course and secure a job with family-sustaining wages.

“This investment creates more opportunities for our students by giving them the skills and experiences they need to pursue manufacturing and STEAM careers,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is proud to support the Fab Lab Career Awareness Program as it inspires young people and provides the advanced technology training that can put them on the path to a good paying career and supports the needs of regional industries.”

The Fab Lab Career Awareness program will focus skills training on locally in-demand careers. The program will include field trips for every middle school student in Bucks County as well as involvement in out-of-school career awareness institutes and clubs. Using the online Certify-Ed curriculum that integrates virtual reality technology with Oculus VR headsets, students will be engaged in hands-on learning and virtual reality simulations. The goal of the Career Awareness program is to engage and train an estimated 4,350 students in advanced technology areas over the next two years.

“This generous grant will allow the Bucks County Intermediate Unit’s Fab Lab to develop and implement a Career Awareness Program for middle school students in Bucks County which will include field trips as well as an out-of-school institute,” said Dr. Lindsey Sides, Bucks IU Supervisor of STEAM Education. “Each field trip and institute will include career-specific content and interactive simulations with virtual reality (VR) that captivates students and cements lessons by providing dynamic hands-on experiences inspiring future career aspirations.”

Since it was established in 2017, the MTTC program has invested more than $25 million in manufacturing training programs across Pennsylvania. The MTTC grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and/or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and a chance to succeed in the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in classroom to career and apprenticeship programs to provide skill-building opportunities for Pennsylvanians and a strong workforce for businesses. Having robust job training programs across Pennsylvania will provide pathways for workers to earn family-sustaining wages and help build vibrant communities – all without accruing debt. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

