Mural Art and Small Town America Combine in New TV Series 'Cal's Hometown Revival'

Cal uses spray paint to bring vibrant color and life to small town America. Cal hard at work bringing life to a mural. Cal putting final touches on a mural in Brownwood, Texas.

Famed mural artist Calina "Cal" Mishay new TV series debuts October 1st on Destination America by Discovery as she uses her art to explore small town America!

UNITTED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of “Cal’s Hometown Revival,” a heartwarming and inspiring new TV show featuring the incredible talents of renowned artist Calina Mishay. Premiering on October 1, this captivating series will air every Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Time on Destination America, brought to you by the Discovery Channel.

Calina Mishay, also known as Cal, celebrated for her vibrant murals and transformative artistic vision, embarks on a journey across small-town America, breathing new life into communities through the power of art. Each episode of “Cal’s Hometown Revival” showcases Calina’s passion for mural painting as she collaborates with locals to create stunning, colorful works of art that celebrate the unique spirit of their hometowns.

“Cal’s Hometown Revival” is more than just a show about art—it’s a celebration of community, family, and the enduring charm of small-town life. Cal’s infectious enthusiasm and genuine love for people shine through as she connects with residents, listens to their stories, and brings their dreams to life on the wall. Through her murals, she transforms not only the physical spaces but also the hearts and spirits of those who call these towns home. “I grew up in a town of 600 people, and I know the warm memories I have of my childhood, so I have been heartbroken to see so many small towns on the verge of turning into ghost towns. It’s my mission to shine some of the goodness of these people and places, revitalizing them through art,” said Cal.

In the debut season of “Cal’s Hometown Revival” Cal and crew will be highlighting towns in Texas including, Coleman, Brady, Waxahachie, Angleton, and Post. Each one of these communities has a rich history with lots of hidden treasures! From great places to eat, places to explore, things to do and see, places to shop and so much more! “So many of these towns have such cool stories and interesting people scattered throughout their history. And they all have great eateries, shops, and places to visit; I’m excited that my art can be the catalyst that gets to show you what these communities have to offer”, Cal explained, “These towns and episodes have a little of everything! Great heartfelt stories to some crazy times! And I mean crazy! I shoot a Civil-era cannon, fly in an airplane with no doors, impromptu two-stepping in a dance hall, explore a hidden cave, feed crocodiles, ride in a rodeo, and stand toe to toe with a two-time PBR World Champion bull, learn to drive a race car, and way more!”

The production team also has small-town roots. Full Strut Media based out of Oklahoma is made up of Brad Clay and Adam Carter, both with small-town connections. Adam Carter resides in Wellston, Oklahoma, a small town northeast of Oklahoma City, and Brad Clay was born in Reydon, Oklahoma in the far western part of the state where he had just six kids in his kindergarten class. Brad had this to say about the show. “We have the same heartfelt memories as Calina does for small towns. They have been our homes, where we made unforgettable memories and Cal’s Hometown Revival allows us to highlight some incredible towns, showing you hidden treasures of dining, entertainment, history, and much more. Then we top it all off with an amazing mural that captures the heart of the community and what it’s all about. It’s just a feel good show and to be honest I just feel like we all need a show like this today.”

We invite you to tune in and join the family and fun of adventuring into the goodness of small-town America. Each episode promises to be an uplifting experience, filled with moments of joy, inspiration, and heartfelt connections. As Cal works her magic, you’ll witness firsthand the profound impact that art can have in bringing people together, fostering a sense of pride, and revitalizing communities. “It happens every time I get to these towns I meet the coolest people doing the most amazing things. Now I get to take you first hand to explore these communities, and see all the reasons why I think small towns are going to save the world,” Cal went on to say.

“Cal’s Hometown Revival” is a testament to the power of creativity, the importance of community, and the beauty that can be found in every corner of our country. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something extraordinary. Mark your calendars for October 1, and get ready to be inspired every Tuesday at 7:00 PM CST on Destination America.

Season 2 for “Cal’s Hometown Revival” is underway as well! “We are excited to begin production for Season 2 and explore new places and new states! There are amazing small towns all across this great country and we want to show off all of them,” said Brad. “Who knows where Cal’s next mural will be or her next adventure but we will be there filming and capturing the fun and crazy to share with all of you! Be looking for more from Cal’s Hometown” Revival in the future!”

Join us in celebrating the exceptional journey of Calina Mishay and the transformative power of art. Let’s come together to honor the stories, dreams, and vibrant spirit of small-town America. Tune in, and let “Cal’s Hometown Revival” fill your heart with hope, joy, and a renewed appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us. Cal said, “Come join the family and I can’t wait to see you there. So let’s go!” Make sure you tune into “Cal’s Hometown Revival on Destination America by Discovery Channel and follow the show on Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter, and for behind the scenes content subscribe to their YouTube Channel as well.

Cal's Hometown Revival Intro