Peirano Estate Winery Celebrates Its 50th Best Buy from Wine Enthusiast Magazine

LODI, CA, US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peirano Estate Winery is proud to announce that they have received a 92 point score & Best Buy for 2022 “The Immortal” Zin - their 50th Best Buy from Wine Enthusiast Magazine! This esteemed recognition highlights Peirano's commitment to producing exceptional wines that offer outstanding quality and value to consumers.

"We are thrilled to receive a Best Buy from Wine Enthusiast Magazine for the 50th time," said Lance Randolph, Owner & Winemaker at Peirano Estate Winery. "It is a testament to our dedication to crafting high-quality wines that offer exceptional value to wine lovers around the world. We are grateful to our team for their hard work and to Wine Enthusiast for recognizing our efforts."

Established in 1895, Peirano Estate has a rich legacy of winemaking excellence in the Lodi Appellation of California. With a focus on sustainable farming practices and meticulous attention to detail in the winemaking process, Peirano consistently delivers wines of exceptional character and flavor.

Peirano's award-winning portfolio includes a diverse selection of varietals, ranging from crisp whites to bold reds, all showcasing the unique terroir of the Lodi region. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with a delicious meal, Peirano wines consistently deliver a memorable tasting experience.

Wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs are invited to celebrate these achievements with Peirano Estate Winery by visiting their tasting room or exploring their wines available online at www.peirano.com

