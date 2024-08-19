Way Up North Where the Kittiwakes Play by Juli-Ann Gasper Receives Glowing Reviews and Prestigious Awards

Way Up North Where the Kittiwakes Play: An A to Z Alphabet Book for Child and Adult Way Up North Where the Kittiwakes Play: An A to Z Alphabet Book for Child and Adult By Juli-Ann Gasper Get a copy today! MainSpring Books

Journey Through the Arctic with Captivating Illustrations and Fascinating Facts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Juli-Ann Gasper's book, Way Up North Where the Kittiwakes Play, is now available and has been met with widespread acclaim and prestigious awards from notable reviewers.

This A to Z alphabet book explores the icy realms of the Arctic Circle, featuring captivating illustrations and engaging facts that delight both children and adults. The book has earned high praise for its educational value and visually striking content, receiving the following accolades:

Hollywood Book Reviews awarded the book with the Excellent Merit distinction, calling it "engaging and enlightening...a worthwhile asset to any home library collection."

Reader's Choice Book Awards recognized it as a captivating A to Z picture book, exploring the icy realms of the Arctic Circle.

US Review of Books recommended it as "an intellectually stimulating book that will delight both children and parents...filled with captivating information."

Pacific Book Review named it a Notable Book, describing it as a "must-read to be enjoyed by all members of families living below the Arctic Circle...appeals to the limitless curiosity of youngsters."

MainSpring Books rated it with a Gold Seal and praised it as "a harmonious blend of education and entertainment...a must-have for those with a penchant for the Arctic, wildlife, or environmental consciousness."

Way Up North Where the Kittiwakes Play is more than just an alphabet book; it is an educational journey that reveals the wonders of the Arctic and its inhabitants. The positive reviews and numerous awards highlight the book’s ability to captivate readers of all ages and its importance as an educational tool.

In addition to exploring the Arctic's flora and fauna, the book delves into climate change effects on the region's plants and animals. These include melting sea ice threatening polar bears and seals, shifting migration patterns of birds like the kittiwake, and changes in temperature and precipitation impacting Arctic plants.

To enhance the learning experience, the book provides additional resources for toddlers to teens. These include interactive questions and materials that delve deeper into the Arctic environment and climate change, allowing young readers to explore and understand these topics more thoroughly.

These enriching features reflect the author's dedication and expertise. Juli-Ann Gasper, inspired by a National Geographic Society-sponsored expedition to the Svalbard Archipelago, Norway, has created a wonderful source of knowledge for both children and adults. Her passion for the Arctic and its unique wildlife shines through every page, making this book a treasure for any reader.

Way Up North Where the Kittiwakes Play is now available for purchase. For more information or to buy the book, please visit your favorite bookstore or www.kittiwakesplay.com.

