Rapman, Creator of Netflix's Supacell announced as speaker at BTF 2024 - Europe's Largest Diverse Tech Event

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTF (Black Tech Fest), Europe's largest diverse tech event, is thrilled to announce that Rapman, creator of Netflix smach hit Supacell, will be speaking at the IGNITE Summit at BTF 2024 , October 10th at Drumsheds, London.A visionary storyteller and acclaimed director, Rapman has made waves with his unique approach to filmmaking and his powerful narratives that resonate deeply with audiences (Blue Story Trilogy, Shiro’s Story, Supacell).At BTF 2024, he’ll share his journey and the creative insights that continue to shape the future of culture and cinema at BTF 2024BTF has also announced the next wave of sponsors for its highly anticipated 5th-year celebration. Joining the esteemed lineup of partners for 2024 are industry leaders and innovators: Activision, Deliveroo, Bloomberg, Indeed, BDO, Auto Trader, Kraken Tech by Octopus Energy Group, and Ada Ventures.This diverse group of sponsors underscores BTF's commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity within the tech community. Each of these companies brings a unique perspective and a shared vision of driving positive change in the industry.Activision: A global powerhouse in interactive entertainment, Activision continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology, engaging millions of players worldwide with immersive experiences.Deliveroo: As a premier food delivery service, Deliveroo connects customers with the best local restaurants through cutting-edge technology, revolutionizing the way people access and enjoy food.Bloomberg: A global leader in business and financial data, Bloomberg empowers decision-makers with essential insights and advanced analytics, fueling innovation across industries.Indeed: As the world's leading job site, Indeed is dedicated to helping people find employment and companies find the right talent, supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce.BDO: BDO's Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) team delivers expert tax, audit, and advisory solutions with a focus on quality and innovation, championing diversity and inclusion in tech.Auto Trader: The UK's largest digital automotive marketplace, Auto Trader leverages advanced technology to streamline the car buying and selling process, making it more efficient and transparent for everyone.Kraken Tech by Octopus Energy Group: A revolutionary energy tech platform built on advanced data and machine learning, Kraken Tech is customer-focused and dedicated to transforming the energy sector.Ada Ventures: A venture capital firm committed to supporting diverse and underrepresented founders, Ada Ventures is driving positive change in the tech ecosystem by investing in tomorrow's leaders."We are incredibly excited to partner with such influential and forward-thinking companies for BTF 2024," said Khadeeja Paulerice, Head of Brand and Marketing, BTF [ Colorintech ]. "These sponsors are not just leaders in their fields; they are also champions of diversity and innovation. Their support reinforces our mission to create a tech industry where everyone, regardless of background, can thrive and contribute to shaping the future. Together, we are building a community that celebrates and elevates diverse voices in technology."These sponsors join Just Eat, The Trade Desk, Dojo, GitLab, Confluent, and Twilio as BTF 2024 Partners. Learn more about BTF's line-up and speakers at www.joinbtf.com/line-up . BTF 2024 ( www.joinbtf.com/btf2024 ) promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring thought-provoking discussions, hands-on workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The backing of these sponsors ensures that BTF remains at the forefront of celebrating and empowering the diverse talent within the tech community.‍About BTFColorintech ( www.colorintech.org ), began BTF (Black Tech Fest) in 2020. In the five years since, BTF has brought together thousands of students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors, thanks to the support from numerous global influencers, brands, and policymakers. As Europe’s largest diverse tech event, BTF has now expanded its yearly October festival to include additional events, cultural content, and more.

