SGF Global Expands Operations with New Office in Tel Aviv

SGF Global, leader in Staffing and Recruiting in more than 35 countries.

SGF Global, a leader provider of innovative staffing and human capital solutions, announces the opening of its newest office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

This expansion involves growing our global footprint and investing in a region known for its exceptional talent and forward-thinking capabilities.” — Mauricio Sion, SGF Global Chief Executive Officer

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGF Global , a leader in providing innovative staffing and human capital solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in Tel Aviv, Israel. This expansion marks a significant milestone as SGF Global extends its reach to over 35 countries worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to sourcing and cultivating top talent globally.The new Tel Aviv office, strategically positioned in one of the world's most vibrant tech ecosystems, is set to significantly enhance SGF Global's operations in technology, finance, telecommunications, and consumer goods, among other industries. This move underscores SGF Global's commitment to leveraging Tel Aviv's abundant local talent and innovative culture.Mauricio Sion, SGF Global Chief Executive Officer, expressed his excitement about this strategic move: "We are thrilled to set roots in Tel Aviv, a city renowned for its dynamic and innovative tech landscape. This expansion involves growing our global footprint and investing in a region known for its exceptional talent and forward-thinking capabilities. We are eager to collaborate with local professionals and businesses to deliver comprehensive human capital solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs."SGF Global's new office in Tel Aviv will also focus on strengthening partnerships with local businesses and institutions to foster community engagement and ensure a sustainable talent pipeline. "Our mission is to empower our clients' growth by providing tailored staffing solutions, driving success with a proactive, results-oriented approach," added Galia Ellinsky, SGF Global Country Manager of Israel and HR Director.With a proven track record of excellence in recruitment and personnel management, SGF Global is committed to upholding the highest quality, integrity, and reliability standards in all operations. The Tel Aviv office, strategically located and focused on delivering staffing excellence and innovative human capital solutions, is poised to become a cornerstone of SGF Global's mission in the Asia Pacific region, providing robust staffing solutions and support that exceed expectations worldwide.For more information about SGF Global and its comprehensive staffing and support solutions, visit their website at SGFGlobal.com. We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with you.About SGF Global: SGF Global is an accredited leader in providing efficient, responsive, innovative staffing and support solutions. With operations in over 35 countries, SGF Global specializes in nearshoring, employer of record, staffing, payroll, RPO, recruitment, project management, and training services across various industries, including technology, manufacturing, health, finance and insurance, telecommunications, tourism, sports, education, consumer goods, oil, gas, and energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.