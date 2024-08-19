Submit Release
Bed Bug Exterminator Expands Capacity with Addition of Second Heat Assault Unit

Bed Bug Exterminator is proud to announce the addition of a second Heat Assault unit, enhancing its ability to service large-scale facilities & properties.

We are thrilled to double our treatment capacity with the addition of our second Heat Assault unit. Our expanded fleet allows us to offer our effective, one-day & done treatment across Central Florida”
— John Wieber
ST PETERBSURG, FL, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBE-Bed Bug Exterminator is proud to announce the addition of a second Heat Assault unit to its fleet, significantly enhancing its ability to service large-scale facilities and commercial properties. With this expansion, the company can now effectively treat up to 20 individual rooms or facilities as large as 20,000 square feet in a single session (10-12 hours).

This upgrade allows the company to better meet the needs of commercial buildings, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and large residential properties.

John Wieber, a spokesperson for Bed Bug Exterminator, shared his excitement about this development: “We are thrilled to double our treatment capacity with the addition of our second Heat Assault unit. Our expanded fleet allows us to offer our highly effective, one-day & done treatments across Central Florida, from the beaches of Clearwater to Naples and across to Daytona and Melbourne. With a 98% success rate and guaranteed results, our team is committed to delivering top-quality service and peace of mind for our clients.”

While other companies offer thermal remediation or heat treatments (because they use inferior equipment), Bed Bug Exterminator stands by the effectiveness of the Heat Assault system. To ensure you’re getting the bed bug heat treatment available, always ask for the Heat Assault by name.

The company’s enhanced capabilities make it a go-to solution for those seeking fast, reliable, and comprehensive bed bug treatments. By focusing on high-impact, same-day results, Bed Bug Exterminator continues to solidify its reputation as a leader in bed bug eradication across the region.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.bedbugexterminator.org or contact us at info@bedbugexterminator.org.

About Bed Bug Exterminator:

Bed Bug Exterminator specializes in advanced bed bug treatments using a combination of high-powered Heat Assault units and targeted spray applications. With guaranteed results and a commitment to customer satisfaction, they serve residential, commercial, and multi-unit facilities across Central Florida.

