[Exploring Business Opportunities] IPIM Organises a Delegation to Participate in the “Shaanxi‧Xi’an Macao Week” to Promote Macao Brands and Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries

MACAU, August 19 - Xi’an, Shaanxi, a new mainland city approved by the State Council for the “Individual Visit Scheme” to Macao in 2024, becomes the first stop of the “Macao Week” this year. The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region will organise 28 Macao small- and medium-sized enterprises, including ten enterprises that have obtained the Halal certification, to participate in the “Shaanxi‧Xi’an Macao Week”. The event will be held at the Zhonghe Plaza of Qujiang Pool Heritage Park, Xi’an from 22 to 26 August, presenting a five-day roadshow of “MinM”, “Macao Brands” and products from Portuguese-speaking countries to local residents and visitors.

At the same time, IPIM organised a delegation of nearly 50 Macao entrepreneurs to attend the “Shaanxi Xi’an Macao Week - Xi’an-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session” and the “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Xi’an)” in addition to the “Macao Week” activities, promoting the advantages of Macao’s business environment, convention, exhibition, trade, and signature products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao to the business and tourism industry in Shaanxi Province, so as to strengthen the investment promotion work and Macao-Hengqin joint industrial development.

Three Sales and Exhibition Areas to Showcase the Signature Products and Halal Products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries

The event organised by IPIM will have both B2B and B2C elements, which will not only attract business and customers, but also attract the general public’s attention. Three sales and exhibition areas will be set up in a 320-square-metre area, with the themes of “MinM, Macao Brands and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products”.

The sales areas will be featured with Halal products and signature products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries, such as pastry souvenirs, sauces, big health food, wine, coffee, apparel, aromatherapy essential oils, and personal care products. Among 28 exhibitors, about 11% will attend the “Macao Week” for the first time, including the beverage factories from the mainland that have open businesses in Macao and Macao’s local time-honoured brands. Meanwhile, for the first time, ten Macao enterprises that have obtained halal certification will attend the event.

In the exhibition area, 77 products from 30 Macao enterprises that have received the “M Brand” (Macao Product Quality Certification Scheme), as well as the products from nine Portuguese-speaking countries will be displayed, introducing to Xi’an the role of Macao as a commercial and trade co-operation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Online and Offline Exhibitions to Help Exhibitors Explore Business Opportunities

In the venue, photo booths with Xi’an’s local characteristics and the “Let’s Hang Out” mascots will be set up to provide more fun to the participants. And the prize for consumption activity will also be arranged to stimulate the on-site consumption. In addition, influencers will live stream the event in order to bring more visitors and sell the products online.

The comprehensive online and offline sales and display channels will allow Xi’an local residents and visitors to enjoy the “one-stop” food, shopping and entertainment journey full of “Macao flavour” for five consecutive days, and will also help Macao SMEs at the venue to further explore the business opportunities in Xi’an, especially the local halal market. Apart from implementing the “1+4” development strategy for appropriately diversified economy, the event will also inject new impetus for the development of Macao’s business market.

Helping Macao Entrepreneurs Explore Business Opportunities in Xi’an Market

The delegation of Macao entrepreneurs going to Xi’an this time will be mainly composed of enterprises engaged in the “1+4” industries. Through participating in activities of the “Macao Week”, including two promotion seminars and networking sessions, where they will meet with their counterparts in mainland, especially those from Xi’an, allowing them to grasp the latest information of the sector and explore local business opportunities.