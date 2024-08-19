Job Announcement: ND DOT Temporary Hearing Office I

This position will work up to 40 hours/week. This is a long-term temporary position based on business needs.

This position qualifies for remote work with in-person training and travel to in-person hearings in Eastern North Dakota as required.

Summary of Work

As a temporary hearing officer at NDDOT, you will conduct fair and timely hearings on matters within the jurisdiction of NDDOT, specifically including hearings on matters regarding the status of drivers licenses and hearings on matters regarding Motor Vehicle Division issues.

Job duties include:

Hold fair and timely Administrative Hearings concerning suspension/revocation/disqualification of driving privileges in DUI cases and other miscellaneous matters that provide due process for all petitioners.

Write Hearing Officer Decisions following hearings.

Review each new hearing file, schedule hearings, and prepare hearing notices.

Review and ensure accuracy of hearing transcripts of testimony and proceedings in Administrative Hearings for certification to District Court for decisions appealed.

Answer questions and provide information to the public, law enforcement agencies, attorneys, and other NDDOT employees regarding matters under the jurisdiction of the Department including the administrative hearing process.

Minimum Qualifications

Requires a Juris Doctorate degree and licensure to practice law in North Dakota, or the expectation of imminent admission to the North Dakota Bar.

Employment of the selected candidate will be contingent on satisfactorily completing the interview process, background check, and reference check.

Application Procedures

Submit an application at www.nd.gov/careers by 11:59 P.M. CST on the closing date. Application materials, including resume, cover letter, and transcript, must clearly explain how experience and education relate to the minimum qualifications and job duties.* Applicants who experience difficulties during the application process should contact recruiter@nd.gov or 701.328.3290.

*Candidates will be scored on a 100-point candidate questionnaire to be considered for interviews. Application materials, including resumes and attachments, are not considered in the 100-point candidate questionnaire. Applicants must provide detail in their responses to the questionnaire.

For more information or if you need accommodation or assistance in the application or selection process, contact Mallory Green, Talent Acquisition Manager, at malgreen@nd.gov or 701.328.2651. Learn more about NDDOT at https://www.dot.nd.gov/.

TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

NDDOT does not provide sponsorships.

