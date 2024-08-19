RELEASE: Governor secures FEMA deadline extension for New Mexico residents

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has secured an extension for FEMA assistance, giving residents affected by the South Fork, Salt fires, and ongoing flooding in several counties, including the Mescalero Apache Tribe, until October 19, 2024, to apply for aid.

“We appreciate our federal partners’ work to help us support New Mexicans who were impacted,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Even after the fires tore through these communities, they continue to be affected by the flooding, making it imperative that we give them more time to apply for the help they need to rebuild.”

This extension provides an additional 60 days for residents to apply for both FEMA Individual Assistance and Small Business loans from the Small Business Administration.

Residents of Lincoln, Otero, San Juan, and Rio Arriba counties, including the Mescalero Apache Tribe, affected by the South Fork and Salt fires or flooding can apply for FEMA assistance in the following ways:

Visit a Disaster Resource and Recovery Center Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locations for those centers are listed at fema.gov/drc.

Call the FEMA application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

The state of New Mexico continues to offer full-service debris removal from private property at no cost to residents. There is no deadline to sign up for state private property debris removal. Residents can get more information on the program and how to sign up on the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website.