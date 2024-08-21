GRMA Achieves GFSI Benchmarking Milestone, Setting New Standard For Dietary Supplement GMPs

Reaching this milestone of GFSI benchmarking is a moment of pride for all GRMA members and a significant step forward in our mission to harmonize quality standards across the consumer product industry” — Allyn Shultis

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance ( GRMA ), the preeminent quality and safety alliance organization for health and wellness product categories, is proud to announce that the GRMA, Inc Certification Program v1.2, NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplements has successfully achieved recognition against GFSI Benchmarking Requirements v2020, Scope K. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in GRMA's commitment toward excellence and solidified its position at the forefront of industry advancement, further amplifying the program’s recognition and robustness on the global stage."Reaching this milestone of GFSI benchmarking is a moment of pride for all GRMA members and a significant step forward in our mission to harmonize quality standards across the consumer product industry," said Allyn Shultis, Executive Director of GRMA. "This achievement is more than a recognition; it's a testament to our collective commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers worldwide."GFSI Benchmarking Significance:The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is the only CEO-led organization representing global consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. It brings together senior leaders from more than 400 retailers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries. The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) is CGF's Coalition of Action on food safety and has established benchmarking requirements by which a food safety Certification Program Owners (CPO), like the GRMA, can be assessed and recognized for meeting the benchmarking requirements.Opening The World to US Manufacturers & Vice Versa:GFSI has been at the forefront of reducing audit tourism and inconsistency for more than two decades. This benchmarking process advances product safety rigor and has coalesced around a shared philosophy and phrase between both GFSI and GRMA members:“Once certified, accepted everywhere.“The approach resonates deeply with GRMA's foundational belief in the power of global standards that reduce trade barriers and ensure unparalleled product safety and quality.GMP Program Participation & Excellence:GRMA continually raises the industry standard, focusing on crafting win-win scenarios that incorporate regulators and multiple retailer’s requirements. Contact the GRMA for details on how to join and participate in the GRMA GMP Certification Program. For more information about GRMA and its initiatives, please visit GRMA's website https://grmalliance.org/ About GRMA:The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is a nonprofit, global organization dedicated to developing and advancing quality and safety standards for health and wellness products. Focusing on collaboration, credibility, accountability, and innovation, GRMA brings together 100+ retail brand chains, brands, manufacturers, and stakeholders to harmonize quality and product safety standards to enhance consumer trust and product integrity worldwide.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.