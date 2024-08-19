Injured Hiker on South Moat Trail

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

August 19, 2024

Albany, NH – New Hampshire Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance on the South Moat Trail in Albany. Elaine Merrill, 53, of Conway, NH, was hiking the South Moat Trail when she slipped and fell. Merrill injured her ankle and was unable to bear weight and walk, so she called 911 at approximately 1:30 p.m. for assistance. Conservation Officers responded along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team. The rescuers arrived at Merrill’s location shortly after 3:00 p.m. She was carried to the trailhead parking area arriving at 6:35 p.m. Merrill was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

Merrill was well prepared for the hike and had all the essential equipment expected for the conditions. She had also recently purchased a Hike Safe card, which directly supports search and rescue efforts in New Hampshire.

The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.