Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,671 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker on South Moat Trail

CONTACT:
Lt. Bradley R. Morse
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
August 19, 2024

Albany, NH – New Hampshire Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance on the South Moat Trail in Albany. Elaine Merrill, 53, of Conway, NH, was hiking the South Moat Trail when she slipped and fell. Merrill injured her ankle and was unable to bear weight and walk, so she called 911 at approximately 1:30 p.m. for assistance. Conservation Officers responded along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team. The rescuers arrived at Merrill’s location shortly after 3:00 p.m. She was carried to the trailhead parking area arriving at 6:35 p.m. Merrill was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

Merrill was well prepared for the hike and had all the essential equipment expected for the conditions. She had also recently purchased a Hike Safe card, which directly supports search and rescue efforts in New Hampshire.

The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Injured Hiker on South Moat Trail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more