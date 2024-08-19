Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,672 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Ryan Harris
603-352-9669
August 19, 2024

Jaffrey, NH – Just before 2:30 p.m. on August 18, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker near the summit of Mount Monadnock. Monadnock State Park staff were able to locate the hiker and his companion and assisted them to the tree line to get some protection from the weather. Additional park staff and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Officer then arrived on scene.

The hiker was identified as 34-year-old Peter Marotta of Sharon, Massachusetts. Marotta had suffered a non-life-threating injury to his leg while descending slippery rocks. He was able to hike off the mountain with assistance from rescuers. Marotta was transported to the hospital, by his hiking companion, for further evaluation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Hikers should be aware that conditions often change and deteriorate quickly. If hiking, please consider visiting hikesafe.com for tips on hiking safely.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Injured Hiker on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more