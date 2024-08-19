Injured Hiker on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:

August 19, 2024

Jaffrey, NH – Just before 2:30 p.m. on August 18, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker near the summit of Mount Monadnock. Monadnock State Park staff were able to locate the hiker and his companion and assisted them to the tree line to get some protection from the weather. Additional park staff and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Officer then arrived on scene.

The hiker was identified as 34-year-old Peter Marotta of Sharon, Massachusetts. Marotta had suffered a non-life-threating injury to his leg while descending slippery rocks. He was able to hike off the mountain with assistance from rescuers. Marotta was transported to the hospital, by his hiking companion, for further evaluation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Hikers should be aware that conditions often change and deteriorate quickly. If hiking, please consider visiting hikesafe.com for tips on hiking safely.