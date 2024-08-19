Injured Hiker Rescued from Winslow Trail

CONTACT:

August 19, 2024

Wilmot, NH – At 3:00 p.m., Conservation Officers were made aware of an injured hiker on the Winslow Trail, just below the summit of Mount Kearsarge. Members of Wilmot Fire Department responded up the Winslow Trail from the north side of the mountain, while members of Warner Fire Department and Capital Area Fire Compact responded from Rollins State Park on the south side of Mount Kearsarge.

At around 4:15 p.m., the first rescuers arrived with the injured hiker. The injury was stabilized and the hiker was secured in a rescue litter. It was determined that the easiest way to get out would be to carry the injured hiker back to the summit and then down to the Rollins State Park access road. The carry out commenced at 4:35 p.m., and the rescue party arrived at the trailhead and a waiting New London Hospital ambulance at 5:35 p.m.

The injured hiker was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of a lower-leg injury. The hiker was identified as 30-year-old Nathan Vong of Lowell, Massachusetts. Vong was prepared for a day hike, and as he descended the mountain with friends, he slipped on a wet ledge causing the injury.

As a reminder to outdoor enthusiasts, recent rains in New Hampshire have led to slippery trail conditions and challenging water crossings. Please visit hikesafe.com for more information.