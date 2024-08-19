ATV Rollover with Injury in Somersworth

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Eva Golden

603-271-3361

August 19, 2024

Somersworth, NH – At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rollover with injury at a private residence in Somersworth. Kevin Harris, 37, of Somersworth, NH, was operating an ATV on his property when he attempted to execute a sharp turn that resulted in the ATV tipping on its side. Due to his riding position, the incident caused Harris to suffer a serious, but non-life-threatening lower-leg injury. His wife, Abbey Harris, 37, who was a passenger on the ATV, did not suffer any serious injuries.

Shortly after the incident, Abbey made a 911 call, and personnel from Somersworth Police, Somersworth Fire, Stewart’s Ambulance, and NH Fish and Game responded to the residence. Harris was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for treatment of his injury.

After an on-scene investigation and an interview with the operator, it is believed that speed and improper body positioning while executing a sharp turn were the main contributing factors in this incident. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind all riders to wear proper safety gear when operating OHRVs, and to ride within your abilities, and the capabilities of the machine.