Leigh Sloan, Renowned Author, Triumphs as Winner of the 2024 'Inspiring Women Award' for Exceptional Leadership

Leigh Sloan

Aurora DeRose, co-creator of the award, underscores its importance by stating, "The annual award recognizes the best in female leadership at a time when the spotlight is more important than ever."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leigh Sloan, acclaimed educator, political activist, speaker, and thought leader, emerges as the victor of the esteemed 2024 "Inspiring Women Award," celebrating her remarkable prowess in leadership and innovation. This accolade, presented annually, spotlights the zenith of female leadership, especially pertinent when their influence holds unprecedented significance.

Leigh Sloan settled in Alaska fifteen years ago with her husband, Jake. Originally from California, where her father was a Hollywood recording engineer, she moved to Missouri at 14 and later earned a BS in Education from the College of the Ozarks. Leigh taught various grades in Missouri public schools and pursued a Master’s in Gifted Education.

She now homeschools her children and recently launched "The Green Room," a middle/high school in East Anchorage that supports hybrid homeschooling. Leigh also hosts the podcast Brave Nation, which discusses societal and cultural issues and offers public speaking, life coaching, and consulting. Additionally, she actively promotes school choice, organizing events funded by National School Choice Week.

Aurora DeRose, co-creator of the award, underscores its importance by stating, "The annual award recognizes the best in female leadership at a time when the spotlight is more important than ever."

Open to exemplary women from all corners of the United States, the "Inspiring Women Award" serves as a testament to women's power and determination in reshaping industries, communities, and the world. Sloan embodies this spirit, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to effecting positive change through her innovative leadership.

The award underscores how Sloan’s dedication has sparked paradigm shifts and ignited transformative progress within management. Her journey reflects her achievements and the inspiration she imparts to countless others, aiming to overcome barriers and aspire to greatness.

The award promises to be momentous, uniting luminaries, supporters, and advocates fervently devoted to the cause of female leadership and empowerment. Beyond recognizing her accomplishments, this award will amplify the voices of countless women whose grand and subtle contributions are shaping the course of history.

