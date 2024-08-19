PRESS RELEASE

New Vehicle Emissions Repair Program to Provide Funding Assistance and Protect Air Quality

Montpelier, Vt. – This summer, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is launching the Automotive Emissions Repair Assistance Program Pilot with partner repair facilities in Shelburne and Bennington.

As a small-scale pilot, this program will help low-income vehicle owners with repairs required to pass the emissions portion of the annual state inspection. The pilot can provide funding for vehicle emissions systems repairs, covering up to 50% of the vehicle’s fair market value, with a maximum limit of $2,500. Examples of eligible repairs include fixing a faulty catalytic converter or replacing a sensor.

“In a rural state like Vermont, owning and properly maintaining a vehicle can be costly,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “This critical program will not only reduce transportation-related costs for those who can least afford them, but also protect public health and air quality for all Vermonters.”

Malfunctioning vehicle emissions control systems can lead to poor engine performance, rough idling, and reduced power. Vehicles with these malfunctions emit more air pollutants, which can pose health risks, damage forests and crops, and lead to haze. Vermont has adopted the most stringent vehicle emissions standards, but a vehicle only continues to meet these standards if its emissions control systems are properly maintained.

To be eligible for funding from the pilot program, applicants must:

Live in Vermont,

Have registered their vehicle in Vermont,

Own a vehicle that has failed the emissions portion of the annual state inspection but passed the safety component, and

Earn a gross household income of less than or equal to 185% of the Federal Poverty Level.

VIP Tires and Service in Shelburne and All Service Citgo in Bennington will complete the repairs. Motorists who live in Shelburne or Bennington, or are willing to travel, are encouraged to apply.

Eligible vehicle owners may apply for funding by filling out an online form hosted on the program’s webpage: www.EmissionsRepair.Vermont.gov. For assistance with the application, email ANR.decAERAP@Vermont.gov or call 802-651-1630 for assistance from the Shelburne location and 802-447-6447 for assistance from the Bennington location.

Learn more about the Automotive Emissions Repair Assistance Program Pilot and eligibility. Other funding programs can also help low-income Vermonters with vehicle repairs, replacement, and retirement. Visit the State of Vermont Transportation Incentives webpage and the Reach Up webpage for those applicants with families.

