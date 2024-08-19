Odprtje podjetja v BiH Launches New Website To Help Companies Open In Bosnia And Herzegovina

Kamnica, Slovenia – Odprtje podjetja v BiH is excited to announce the launch of its new website https://odpritepodjetjevbih.si/ aimed at helping businesses open in Bosnia And Herzegovina. The new website is designed to guide businesses through the process and provide essential information to get started.

The new odprtje podjetja v BiH website outlines the process for setting up a company in Bosnia And Herzegovina, answering frequently asked questions, as well as explaining the advantages of choosing the country over nearby popular countries like Slovenia. The website makes it easy and simple for businesses to get in contact and start the journey.

Odprtje podjetja v BiH has enabled more than 100 entrepreneurs to take advantage of the financial benefits of doing business in Bosnia and Herzegovina, thereby benefiting from significant tax breaks and operational efficiencies.

Some of the advantages of opening a company in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) rather than Slovenia include the following:

Lower Taxes: Bosnia and Herzegovina businesses benefit from lower taxes than Slovenia. The maximum corporate tax is just 10%. Additionally, there is a tax relief where the first €60,000 of profit is not taxed.

No Dividend Tax: Business Owners do not pay extra taxes on dividends therefore increasing profitability.

Ease of Operation: Companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina can operate without mandatory staff hiring, meaning reduced overhead costs.

Privacy and Regulation: As a non-EU/OECD member, Bosnia And Herzegovina offers greater privacy and fewer regulatory burdens.

Financial Flexibility: After paying a 10% profit tax, companies can enjoy unrestricted cash withdrawals allowing companies greater financial flexibility and easy access to funds across Europe.

Low minimum wage contributions: The minimum wage in Bosnia and Herzegovina is low (250 euros gross), and contributions for an employee with the minimum wage amount to only 100 euros.

These benefits offered in Bosnia and Herzegovina are incredibly appealing. Giving companies a better financial and operational setup allows an increase in profits and more efficient businesses, compared to businesses in Slovenia.

The new Odprtje podjetja v BiH website provides in-depth information regarding the preparation of establishing a business in Bosnia and Herzegovina and explains the advantages further. By accessing the support of Odprtje podjetja v BiH, businesses can expect to be opened in Bosnia and Herzegovina in as little as 10 days.

Odprtje podjetja v BiH invites businesses either looking to open in Bosnia And Herzegovina or who are thinking of opening in Slovenia to get in contact via the website today. The professional team at Odprtje podjetja v BiH can advise on the next steps.

About Odprtje podjetja v BiH

Odprtje podjetja v BiH specializes in opening companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina and optimizing taxes. The company has assisted over 100 entrepreneurs in capitalising on the financial advantages of operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina, allowing them to leverage substantial tax incentives and improve operational efficiencies.

More Information

To learn more about Odprtje podjetja v BiH and the launch of its new website, please visit https://odpritepodjetjevbih.si/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/odprtje-podjetja-v-bih-launches-new-website-to-help-companies-open-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina/

About Odprtje podjetja v BiH

Contact Odprtje podjetja v BiH

Koroška cesta 221

Kamnica

2351

Slovenia

Website: https://odpritepodjetjevbih.si/