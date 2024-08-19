Pittsfield UTV Crash

CONTACT:

August 19, 2024

Pittsfield, NH – On August 16, 2024 at approximately 1:38 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a UTV rollover with injury on private property in Pittsfield.

The UTV was being operated on at 121 Barnstead Road, Pittsfield. Richard Bousquet, 66, of Pittsfield, NH, was attempting to make a sharp left-hand turning maneuver in a field when the UTV rolled onto its roof. The operator was not wearing a safety harness or helmet at the time of the crash.

Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire Department, and Conservation Officers arrived on scene. The operator was transported to Concord Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to operate OHRVs in a safe and controlled manner and recommends utulizing safety harnesses and helmets while riding.