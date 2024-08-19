PHILIPPINES, August 19 - Press Release

August 19, 2024 SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE

Transcript (Sen Nancy Q&A) ON ELCAC... SNBA: Can we just get an update on the implementation of the NTFELCAC yung barangay assistance for cleared barangays. Dir. Lita: For the support to barangay program... SNBA: Siguro Director Lita, this programs was started 2020, 2021? Anong barangay... Dir. Lita: Initially madam chair (audio cut) for 2021 appropriation which we have 16.4 billion it has been fully released of which 15.9 billion has been reported comprising of 2144 completed and 53 ongoing projects equivalent to 97 percent of the released. SNBA: Pero 15 percent lang ang may actual na completion ng project tama ba? Dir. Lita: Hindi po. For the physical accomplishment 15.9 of the 16.4 billion SNBAL: 99 percent na. Yung 2021 na cleared barangay halos tapos na. Meron ba kayong photos. Dir. Lita: NTF ELCAC will provide. SNBA: Proceed Dir. Lita: For the 2022 appropriation of 5.6 billion, this was already fully released of which 5.6 billion has been reported with physical accomplishment comprising 1693 completed and 17 ongoing projects equivalent to 99.4% of released SBDP. In 2023 appropriation of 6.3 billion was released to the LGUs except for one project in one barangay due to an issue in jurisdiction. The corrected revised project of the remaining barangays are yet to be endorsed by the NTFELCAC to DBM 4.9 billion has been reported with physical accomplishment comprising 780 completed and 336 ongoing projects so the equivalent accomplishment is 77.2% of the released SBDP. For 2024 appropriation of 2.4 billion was already released to beneficiary LGUs 835 projects are in preprocurement stage while 50 projects are under procurement while the remaining balance of 22.5 million covering compliant projects of beneficiary barangays in region 11 is being processed by the DBM. SNBA: Di ba you mentioned kanina na may portion dito na na lagay sa unprogrammed? Dir. Lita: Yes madam chair for the 2024 national expenditure program, we have actually proposed 8.64 billion however only 2.14 billion was provided under the 2024 GAA under the programmed appropriaton the remaining amount was transferred to the unprogrammed appropriation amounting to 6.48 billion pesos. SNBA: Same barangays Dir. Lita: Considering the special provision under that programmed appropriation, the 2.14 billion was distributed to the 864 barangays. Instead of 10 million each, they only got 2.5 million each barangay. SNBA: But for this year's budget kukumpletuhin niyo yung 7.5? Dir. Lita: For this year there's a request from the NTF ELCAC to use the unprogrammed appropriations but we are still awaiting for the processing of the unprogrammed appropriations. SNBA: So may possibility na makuha pa rin nila ito this year? Dir. Lita: Depending on the certification that will be issued by the BTR for the excess revenue collections. SNBA: But the likelihood of the release? Sec Pangandaman: We will wait po for the certification. SNBA: Kasi parang magkakaroon ng ano di ba. Assuming na marelease sya this year pero kinarry over niyo na... Dir. Lita: Ibang barangay naman po ang magiging beneficiaries for the 2025 appropriations so bale 780 barangays will be the beneficiary of the 7.8 billion. SNBA: Can you submit to the committee the listing of barangays and are we following the same menu? Dir. Lita: Actually the listing of the barangays and the specific project for each barangay is already included in the NEP annex. We will provide the committee with such list. ---------------------------- ON MMDA... SNBA: During the briefing last week namention ko yung commitment fees. Can we get an update. Chair Artes: Meron po kaming World Bank AIIB funded project yung minimization of solid waste in waterways which is component 2 noong loan po na iyon. Yung approved appropriations po for MMDA is 2.59 billion out of which ang naobligate po natin ay 1.5 billion ang disbursement po natin at nasa 1.1 billion... SNBA: Based on COA findings may unimplemented, partially implemented, delayed implementation of metro manila flood management project phase 1 and nagincur ito ng commitment fees. In fact out of the 58 projects, 22 were not completed within the contract time... Chair Artes: The cause of the delay is the pandemic po. Almost 3 years po na nagkaroon ng delay ng implemtentation ng project under world bank. Pero based po sa assessment ng world bank aiib, maganda naman po ang nakuha nating rating sa kanila and based on our performance, naextend pa naman po for two years ang loan dahil nga po nagkaroon ng delay sa implementation due to pandemic. SNBA: Pero based po sa report hindi due to pandemic. Sabi dito due to poor strategies in monitoring and implementation of programs and projects. Chair Artes: May ilang projects po kasi jan na hindi na itinuloy for various reasons. Inabandon na po. Pero ilan lang po iyon madam chair. SNBA: Can you just submit to the committee and ano yung implication nito sa loan natin... Chair Artes: Basically iextend po ang loan for the remaining amount and based on the remaining amount nagsubmit din po tayo ng program, catch up plan, gagamitin natin ang remaining funds for the construction of isang centralized MRF, satellite MRFS at yun pong drainage masterplan an pagtutulungan po naming ng DPWH. SNBA: How do we stop the bleeding of commitment fees for this project? Chair Artes: We submitted naman po program and project implementation plan which was approved by world bank and in fact based on our submission the loan will be extended for another 2 years. SNBA: Thank you. Yun lang let us be conscious na everytime we delay implementation nagkakaroon tayo ng commitment fees. Chair Artes: Yes your honors and infact nilimit na po naming yung project na pinaplano na high impact pero can be completed during the extension period. SNBA: Yung masterplan na binabanggit niyo ano sya loan? Chair Artes: Kasama po. it will be funded through this particular loan. SNBA: SO part ng loan ang masterplan Chair Artes: The fund po will come from the loan SNBA: Ito namang pasig ferry nyo there is an increase in the budget. Can you explain... Chair Artes: Substantially po ang breakdown po nyan ay rehabilitation ng mga existing ferry stations at masyado na po stilted ang mga areas surrounding mga station sna pag nagkaroon ng low tide hindi makadock ang mga ferry at may mga daan na pag low tide hindi makadaan ang atin mga bangka. Kailangan na po i-desilt... SNBA: Ano magiging strategy niiyo sa desilting? Chair Artes: Nagstart na rin po kami. We were able to procure some procurements. May mga areas na po na by administration ang ginagawa natin. Ito po para magamit ang mga stations inuunti unti natin. Pero di po sapat ang equipment natin pero yan na rin po ang direction. In fact we are getting our information from Marikina city na by administration na rin po ang kanilang desilting projects. SNBA: So hindi sya narereuse? (the debris)... Chair Artes: Depende po sa siltation madam chair pag po talaga yung putik o burak for disposal na sya. pero may programa po tayo sa mga recyclable at reusable like meron po tayong brick making facility sa ating mga pumping station. Yung mga plastic waste sinasama natin sa paggawa ng eco bricks. yun naman pong water hyacinth dalawa ang facilities natin na gumagawa ng lilypot at charcoal briquette.