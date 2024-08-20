Esgenix LLC Unveils Revolutionary Software Platform to Assess Carbon Footprint of Patents

Innovative Tool Enhances Alignment of Patents with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esgenix LLC is proud to announce the launch of its ground-breaking software platform designed to evaluate the carbon footprint of patents. As corporations globally work towards achieving net zero targets and developing solutions to combat climate change, Esgenix LLC’s new platform addresses a critical need for better alignment of patents and innovations with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The Esgenix platform leverages advanced AI technology to analyze patent abstracts and related fields, identifying keywords connected to carbon emission data. This enables users to rank patents and innovation ideas based on their environmental impact. The platform’s sophisticated algorithms calculate the carbon footprint of individual patents, providing a crucial metric for in-house counsels and innovation managers to assess and prioritize patents according to their sustainability.

In addition to supporting internal sustainability efforts, the Esgenix platform plays a pivotal role in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing. As ESG investing gains traction, the ability to evaluate the carbon impact of patents and innovations becomes increasingly important. Investors can use Esgenix’s platform to conduct comprehensive analyses of the carbon footprint of patents within investee companies, integrating this data into their investment strategies. Furthermore, the platform enhances patent valuation by incorporating carbon impact assessments, offering start-ups valuable insights to boost patent licensing opportunities.

Chemmannore Renooj Jacob, Founder and Director of Esgenix LLC, remarked, “Our objective is to elevate the role of patents in driving climate action. While existing tools effectively categorize green patents according to SDGs, the Esgenix software platform is the first of its kind to provide detailed carbon emission estimates for each patent. Our innovative solution offers unprecedented insights into the carbon footprint of individual patents and entire patent portfolios.”

The Esgenix platform represents a significant advancement in the integration of sustainability with innovation, marking a major step forward in the quest to achieve global climate goals.

About Esgenix LLC

Esgenix LLC is a leading innovator in developing intellectual property solutions that support sustainability and climate action. The company is committed to advancing environmental stewardship through cutting-edge tools and platforms that align with global sustainability objectives.

Visit: https://esgenix.com/