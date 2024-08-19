ILLUMINATED LIES: AN IMMERSIVE BLACK CAB JOURNEY INTO THE WEB OF MISINFORMATION OPENS AT THE EDINBURGH FRINGE

Illuminated Lies Poster

Medea, a pioneering live event and multimedia company is excited to present its debut project, Illuminated Lies, at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medea, a pioneering live event and multimedia company known for its thought-provoking and purpose-driven work, is excited to present its debut project, Illuminated Lies, at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Running until the 25th of August, this immersive audio-visual art installation delves into the complex web of misinformation that shapes our world today.

Illuminated Lies is the brainchild of Liana Patarkatsishvili, Founder and Concept Creator of Medea, and Tayyaba Jordan, Company Director and Creative Lead. They collaborated with respected Edinburgh theatre producer Michelle McKay and multi-disciplinary artist Aoife van Linden Tol to create this innovative experience. The project transforms a classic black taxi into a unique platform for storytelling, art, and technology.

Featuring eleven real-life stories from around the globe, the installation illuminates the profound and often surprising impacts of misinformation on individuals’ lives. These narratives, ranging from amusing anecdotes to serious tales with dramatic consequences, invite audiences to reflect on the pervasive nature of falsehoods and the importance of critical thinking in the information age.

Tayyaba Jordan, a former TV and film set designer with 25 years of experience across diverse genres, has applied her extensive knowledge of production, particularly in visual design, to transform the taxi into an extraordinary storytelling space. "The taxi is more than just a vehicle; it’s a canvas for storytelling," Tayyaba explains. "We’ve used lighting, sound, and visual elements to craft an immersive environment that captivates the audience, drawing them into a world where truth and lies intertwine."

Tayyaba’s background in the media industry and her multicultural heritage as a second-generation Indian/Pakistani/Iranian woman deeply inform her approach to Illuminated Lies. She reflects, "This project explores how misinformation can shape and distort personal and collective identities. As someone with a diverse background, I understand how cultural narratives can be manipulated. We wanted to create a space where these themes could be explored meaningfully. The taxi itself, with its iconic status and universal familiarity, serves as a metaphor for how we navigate life’s truths and deceptions."

The collaboration between Tayyaba and Liana is a natural extension of their shared passion for the arts and creative fields. With similar backgrounds in TV and film, their partnership has evolved from a friendship formed at school gates into a dynamic creative collaboration. Their combined experience, spanning over 30 years in production, underpins their deep industry understanding and their ability to foster creativity through both serious and playful interactions.

Liana Patarkatsishvili’s commitment to combating misinformation is deeply rooted in her personal experiences and expertise. With a background in International Relations and media, shaped by her studies at MGIMO and her career as a media executive, she has a unique understanding of the power of media. As CEO of Imedi, a symbol of free media in Georgia, she gained firsthand insight into how media control can affect the political climate. "Seeing how quickly a country can slide into dictatorship is a stark reminder of the importance of free media," Liana explains.

Through Illuminated Lies, Medea invites audiences to explore the complexities of misinformation and become informed, critical thinkers. The installation will be open daily from 5 PM to midnight, featuring narratives projected from within the black taxi. For a more interactive experience, limited 20-minute performances inside the cab will provide an intimate engagement with the stories shared.

This project illustrates just how far the ripples of false information can reach, from the lighthearted and anecdotal to the hard-hitting and expansive.

Show Details:

Venue: Black Taxi at Assembly George Square Studios

Dates: Until August 25th

Times: 5 PM - Midnight

Cost: FREE – Walk-Up Anytime

Special Immersive Performances:

Tickets: VERY limited number available daily from 8 PM-11:30 PM.

Booking: FREE - Reserve your spot here | www.assemblyfestival.com