Multicultural South Australia Ambassador program scales up after a successful pilot phase

Release date: 16/08/24

Five leading South Australian organisations have officially activated the South Australian Multicultural Charter, launched by the Premier and Minister for Multicultural Affairs last year.

After a successful pilot of the Multicultural South Australia Ambassador Program, the City of West Torrens, Mitsubishi Motors Australia, RAA Group, Cancer Council South Australia, and PKF Adelaide identified targeted and achievable actions, aimed at making their workplaces more inclusive and culturally responsive.

The Ambassador Program, launched in November 2023, is an organisation-based program to embed principles of the Multicultural Charter within the workforce, operations, and business practices of South Australian organisations.

This led to self-identified actions such as the development of an organisational Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Plan with measurable targets, the inclusion of cultural competence in leadership training, internal diversity surveys, and expansion of employment pathway programs to international students.

The Multicultural South Australia Ambassador organisations will continue their involvement in the program, in a mentorship and support role to future Ambassador organisations, and to signal their ongoing commitment to the principles of the Multicultural Charter.

The conclusion of the Multicultural South Australia Ambassador Program pilot was marked by a reception in Parliament yesterday, attended by outgoing and prospective Ambassador organisations.

Following the pilot’s conclusion, the Minister for Multicultural Affairs announced plans to scale up the Ambassador Program to a new and wider group of South Australian organisations, commencing in September 2024.

The participants of the scaled-up program will be announced soon.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Multicultural Affairs Zoe Bettison

I am thrilled by the success and outcomes of the Multicultural South Australia Ambassador Program Pilot.

I want to thank Cancer Council South Australia, the City of West Torrens, Mitsubishi Motors Australia, PKF Adelaide, and RAA Group for helping lay the foundations for how South Australian organisations of all shapes and sizes can embrace the Multicultural Charter.

Participating in the Ambassador Program is a way for organisations to show all South Australians that they value, respect and support our state’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

I look forward to announcing the new group of Multicultural South Australia Ambassador Program businesses and organisations, and work with them to make South Australia a more inclusive, culturally connected state, where everyone feels they belong.