OSCE supports summer school on anti-corruption for youth

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD) supported the Anti-Corruption Summer School for Youth in Yos resort, Tajikistan, from 12 to 16 August 2024. The event was organized in collaboration with the Agency for State Financial Control and Fight against Corruption and Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Transparency and Anti-Corruption.

The summer school was an experience-sharing and learning event involving 20 young people from Tajikistan, OSCE staff, with invited experts and practitioners from both abroad and Tajikistan. The participants were introduced to international standards and best practices in good governance and anti-corruption. They also learned about the impact and causes of corruption from various disciplinary approaches, including legal studies, political science, economics, sociology, social anthropology, and gender aspects. The young people actively engaged with the topic through lectures, interactive sessions, case studies, teamwork, and individual presentations. In addition to the training programme, various social activities were organized to encourage networking and social relationships among the participants.

This initiative is part of the POiD’s ongoing efforts to support Tajikistan in its anti-corruption campaign, focusing on raising awareness of the causes and risks of corruption among citizens, with special attention to women and youth.

