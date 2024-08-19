List published of people on Chief Executive Election Committee

MACAU, August 19 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election published today, in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Official Gazette, the list of names of the 400 members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.

According to Article 11 of the Chief Executive Election Law, the term of office for members of the Chief Executive Election Committee is five years, starting from the date when the list of all Committee members is first published in the Official Gazette.

The Electoral Affairs Commission has received the results of the poll to choose members of the Chief Executive Election Committee, as verified by the Court of Final Appeal.

Also, the Electoral Affairs Commission has confirmed the makeup of the representation for the Third Sector, i.e., the religious sector, for the Chief Executive Election Committee. There are: two representatives of Catholic associations, two representatives of Buddhist associations, one representative of Protestant associations, and one representative of Taoist associations. For the Fourth Sector, registration of the representative members had been completed. They include: 22 members from the Legislative Assembly; 12 Macao delegates to the National People’s Congress; 14 Macao delegates to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and two representatives of municipal organisations.

The Electoral Affairs Commission issued a reminder that following the publication in the Official Gazette of the full list of names of those sitting on the Chief Executive Election Committee, the members concerned should submit in person their signed “Oath of Office Declaration of the 2024 Election of Members of the Chief Executive Election Committee”. They can submit it from today, up to Saturday (24 August) inclusive, from 9am to 8pm, at the Public Administration Building on Rua do Campo. The signature on the declaration must be the same as that which appears on the person’s Macao permanent resident ID card.

According to the provisions of the Oath-taking Law, individuals refusing to take the oath will be disqualified from taking office, and will not be allowed to arrange a new oath-taking procedure. Any signed declaration that shows evidence of tampering with the relevant oath, especially changing or distorting the words of the oath, will also be regarded as a refusal to take the oath.

For details, please refer to the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo) or telephone 8866 8866 during office hours.