Poe on ramming of PH vessel in Escoda Shoal

We deplore this latest irresponsible maneuvers by China in our territory.

The damage inflicted on the Philippine vessel endangers the safety of the crew.

This also undermines the freedom of sea routes guaranteed under international laws.

We will continue to stand behind our Coast Guard in protesting and exposing these unlawful activities to send a message that such bullying will always be met with pushback.

At the same time, we urge concerned agencies to intensify our maritime security cooperation with our allies and neighbors that similarly believe that the international law is on our side.