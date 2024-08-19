Submit Release
News Search

There were 175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,194 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino regarding the early morning 3:24 am August 19, 2024 incident involving the Chinese Coast Guard ramming/damaging the PCG vessels BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engano while sailing within our Exclusive…

PHILIPPINES, August 19 - Press Release
August 19, 2024

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino regarding the early morning 3:24 am August 19, 2024 incident involving the Chinese Coast Guard ramming/damaging the PCG vessels BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engano while sailing within our Exclusive Economic Zone

"The ramming incident earlier this morning involving the China Coast Guard and resulting in structural damage to two Philippine Coast Guard vessels within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), underscores the need to critically assess China's sincerity and good faith in its participation in the Bilateral Consultative Mechanism (BCM) with the Philippines. Such acts of aggression are unacceptable and call for an immediate cessation of hostile actions. It is imperative that China respects the Philippines' sovereign rights and adheres to international maritime law."

You just read:

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino regarding the early morning 3:24 am August 19, 2024 incident involving the Chinese Coast Guard ramming/damaging the PCG vessels BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engano while sailing within our Exclusive…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more