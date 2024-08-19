Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino regarding the early morning 3:24 am August 19, 2024 incident involving the Chinese Coast Guard ramming/damaging the PCG vessels BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engano while sailing within our Exclusive Economic Zone

"The ramming incident earlier this morning involving the China Coast Guard and resulting in structural damage to two Philippine Coast Guard vessels within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), underscores the need to critically assess China's sincerity and good faith in its participation in the Bilateral Consultative Mechanism (BCM) with the Philippines. Such acts of aggression are unacceptable and call for an immediate cessation of hostile actions. It is imperative that China respects the Philippines' sovereign rights and adheres to international maritime law."