Global Mitral Valve Disease Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Mitral Valve Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mitral Valve Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mitral valve disease market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.75 billion in 2023 to an expected $3 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including patient education initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, increased healthcare expenditure, rising awareness and screening efforts, and the expanding presence of market players.

Increasing Prevalence of Vascular Heart Diseases Driving Market Expansion

The mitral valve disease market is anticipated to continue its strong growth trajectory, projected to reach $4.32 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The primary driver of this growth is the increasing prevalence of vascular heart diseases, which indirectly lead to mitral valve disease by compromising heart function and structure. Conditions such as ischemic heart disease and hypertension are major contributors, driven by a complex interplay of lifestyle choices, demographic changes, and genetic factors. For instance, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2020-21 National Health Survey revealed that 571,000 adults in Australia were living with coronary heart disease (CHD), with prevalence significantly increasing with age.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global mitral valve disease market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16480&type=smp

Key Players and Technological Advancements in the Market

Major companies in the mitral valve disease market, including Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Medtronic plc, are focusing on developing innovative stented tissue valves to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive treatment options. These valves, designed to offer durable performance, are emerging as alternatives to traditional surgical interventions. For instance, in September 2021, Abbott Laboratories received FDA approval for its Epic Plus and Epic Plus Supra stented tissue valves, which are based on advanced technologies such as anti-calification and a FlexFit polymer stent to improve patient outcomes during mitral valve disease treatments.

Technological Innovations and Trends

The market is witnessing significant trends, including advancements in transcatheter technologies and surgical procedures. These technological innovations are expected to enhance treatment outcomes and expand the adoption of minimally invasive techniques, driving further market growth during the forecast period.

Segments:

• Treatment Type: Mitral Valve Repair, Mitral Valve Replacement, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, Mitral Valve Therapeutics

• Indication: Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Prolapse, Mitral Valve Regurgitation

• End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

In 2023, Europe was the largest region in the mitral valve disease market, benefitting from well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness, and improving medical facilities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mitral-valve-disease-global-market-report

Mitral Valve Disease Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mitral Valve Disease Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mitral valve disease market size, mitral valve disease market drivers and trends, mitral valve disease market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The mitral valve disease market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Vacuum Valve Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vacuum-valve-global-market-report

Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-variable-valve-timing-vvt-and-start-stop-system-global-market-report

Pigging Valves Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pigging-valves-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293