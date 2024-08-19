Magnetic Core Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : TDG Holding, Sumida, Micrometals
The Global Magnetic Core Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030
According to HTF MI, "Global Magnetic Core Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2030". The Global Magnetic Core Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 31.64 Billion in 2024 and USD 56.25 Billion by 2030.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
A magnetic core is a piece of magnetic material with a high magnetic permeability used to confine and guide magnetic fields in electrical, electromechanical, and magnetic devices such as transformers, electric motors, inductors, and magnetic storage devices.
Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include TDK Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Metals (Japan), VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH (Germany), Ferroxcube (Netherlands), Magnetics (United States), TDG Holding Co., Ltd. (China), Sumida Corporation (Japan), Micrometals (United States), Gowanda Electronics (United States), AT&M (China), Zhixin Electric (China), Acme Electronics (United States), KDM Magnetics (China), AMIDON (United States), Others..
Market Drivers
• Growing Electronics Industry: Increasing demand for consumer electronics and industrial automation.
Market Trend
• Miniaturization: Growing trend towards smaller and more efficient magnetic cores for use in compact electronic devices.
Market Opportunities
• Emerging Markets: Growth opportunities in developing countries with expanding infrastructure and industrial sectors.
Market Restraints
• Manufacturing Complexity: Challenges associated with the manufacturing process of high-performance magnetic cores.
Market Challenges
• Competition: Intense competition among market players, leading to price wars and innovation pressure.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the Magnetic Core market based on type, distribution channel, and region.
Market Breakdown by Applications:
• Ferrite Cores, Laminated Cores, Iron Powder Cores, Others
Market Breakdown by Types:
• Power Transformers, Inductors, Motors, Converters, Reactors
Report Scope
The Market size value in 2024 (USD 31.64 Billion) Revenue Forecast by 2033 (USD 56.25 Billion)
Growth Rate CAGR Of (9.3%) Historical Years (2019-2023)
Base Year (2023)
Estimated Year (2024)
Short-Term Projection Year (2030)
Regions Covered (North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world)
Note: With the help of the Growth Overview Charts, Historical Period Analysis, Forecast Period Analysis, Main Market Segmentation, Leading Key Market Players, TOC, List of Figures, and List of Tables in this report, you can get a thorough overview of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Along with studying the profiles of the key players, the industry's competitive environment has also been examined. Players profiled are TDK Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Metals (Japan), VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH (Germany), Ferroxcube (Netherlands), Magnetics (United States), TDG Holding Co., Ltd. (China), Sumida Corporation (Japan), Micrometals (United States), Gowanda Electronics (United States), AT&M (China), Zhixin Electric (China), Acme Electronics (United States), KDM Magnetics (China), AMIDON (United States), Others.
