Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,195 in the last 365 days.

Ultrahealth Technologies Warns Against Counterfeit and Low-Cost Hydrogen Water Bottles.

UltraHy™ utilizes advanced Solid Polymer Electrolysis (SPE) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technologies employing two platinum-coated titanium electrode plates and a DuPont™ Nafion® N117 proton exchange membrane to generate high concentrations of mole

UltraHy™

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultrahealth Technologies, the owner on the Longevity Couture brand and producer of the UltraHy™ hydrogen water bottle, is issuing a strong warning to consumers about the dangers of both counterfeit and low-cost hydrogen water bottles flooding the market. Independent research has revealed that many of these products fail to provide the promised health benefits, often delivering insufficient hydrogen concentrations and using substandard materials that could pose significant health risks.

"Consumers need to be aware of the risks associated with counterfeit and cheaply made hydrogen water bottles," says Ivan Simetovic, CEO of Ultrahealth Technologies LLC. "These products not only underperform but could potentially harm your health. At Ultrahealth Technologies, we ensure that every UltraHy™ bottle meets the highest standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness."

UltraHy™ stands out due to its advanced SPE/PEM technology, providing up to 6210ppb of pure molecular hydrogen, which is designed to reduce oxidative stress, boost energy, and support overall health and longevity. Unlike inferior alternatives, UltraHy™ is built with premium materials and rigorously tested to guarantee maximum efficacy and safety.

Ultrahealth Technologies urges consumers to verify the authenticity of their UltraHy™ bottles by purchasing only from the official website or authorized sellers. Customers who suspect they may have purchased a counterfeit or low-quality product are encouraged to contact Ultrahealth Technologies’ customer service team for assistance.

For more information, please visit Longevity Couture’s website at https://longevity-couture.com

About Ultrahealth Technologies LLC

Ultrahealth Technologies LLC is committed to providing innovative wellness solutions that combine luxury with cutting-edge technology. The company’s flagship product, the UltraHy™ hydrogen water bottle, is designed to enhance health, longevity, and overall well-being through the power of molecular hydrogen.

Media Contacts
Ultrahealth Technologies LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Ultrahealth Technologies Warns Against Counterfeit and Low-Cost Hydrogen Water Bottles.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more