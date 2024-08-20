GOLD-SELLING ARTIST CHARLES JENKINS RELEASES BI-PARTISAN SONG “AMERICA” AS DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION KICKS OFF

Share This Article

"I think we just need to lower the temperature on both sides of the political aisle." — Charles Jenkins aka Dr. Chuck

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, Charles Jenkins topped Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with his 7th unique No. 1 hit with the handclapper, “God Be Praised.” Under his new stage moniker of Dr. Chuck (to distinguish his mainstream music from his faith-based catalogue), Jenkins is aiming to bring the left and the right together on his first-ever country song, “America” (Inspired People). “I’ve been sitting on this song for years,” he adds. “Through my publishing partner Kobalt Music, I’ve pitched the song to almost every major country artist you can think of no one wanted to touch it. The message of the song is needed now. It’s not a song about Republicans nor Democrats. It’s a song about the brotherhood and sisterhood that should unite us all despite our political affiliations.”“I think we just need to lower the temperature on both sides of the political aisle,” says Jenkins who has been active in Democratic party politics for years and gave the invocation at President Barack Obama’s 2013 inaugural prayer service. He produced the anthemic song with Ira Antelis (who has written songs for artists as diverse as Patti LaBelle and Marc Anthony), a veteran music maker who co-composed McDonald’s Lovin It and Gatorade’s Be Like Mike commercial jingles. For over two decades, Jenkins was the pastor of the historic Fellowship Chicago (Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church aka The Ship) which has a long history in civil rights and social activism. He also served as a Commissioner on the Illinois Juvenile Justice Commission, as a member of The Board of Trustees for The City Colleges of Chicago, as an Advisory Board Member for The Illinois Attorney General’s Office, as a member of the Illinois State Treasurer’s Advisory Board, The Illinois Department of Transportation Advisory Board, and Chairman of the Rainbow Push Coalition’s PUSH BOARD. He was also a pivotal leader in the passing of Chicago’s Big Box Ordinance which led to Walmart and Target Stores arriving in the Windy City.Over the last dozen years, Jenkins has earned hundreds of millions of digital streams for his parade of inspiring No. 1 hits such as “War,” "Grace,” and “He’ll Make It Alright.” His signature song “Awesome” spent twenty-two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (R.I.A.A.). Earlier this year, Jenkins received a BMI Gospel Trailblazer Award as songwriter and publisher of his Billboard Year End No. 1 remake, “Never Knew Love," with the legendary Stephanie Mills.

