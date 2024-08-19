Data POEM Unveils Shopper ROI: Delivering True Omnichannel ROI for Shopper Marketing, Including Retail Media
New Addition to The AI Cockpit Suite Provides Comprehensive Omnichannel ROI Insights Across All Shopper Marketing Activities, and Retail MediaNEW YORK, N.Y., US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data POEM, a leader in Connected Intelligence powered by Causal AI, today announced the launch of Shopper ROI, a revolutionary addition to its groundbreaking AI Cockpit suite. Shopper ROI is set to transform shopper marketing analytics by providing monthly Omnichannel Return on Investment (ROI) across all online and offline shopper marketing activities, including coupons, with a special emphasis on the rapidly growing retail media landscape.
Empowering Marketers with Comprehensive Omnichannel ROI in the Age of Retail Media.
In today's complex retail ecosystem, businesses face the dual challenge of understanding the true impact of their traditional shopper marketing efforts while navigating the burgeoning retail media world. Shopper ROI addresses this challenge by offering a holistic 360-degree view of marketing performance. It enables marketers to optimize their strategies and tactics based on comprehensive Omnichannel monthly ROI insights that fully incorporate retail media investments.
Key Features of Shopper ROI
• Comprehensive Omnichannel ROI Analysis: Provides in-depth ROI insights across all shopper marketing activities, including in-store, online, and critical retail media investments, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of marketing performance.
• Retail Media Integration: Fully incorporates retail media performance into the overall Omnichannel ROI calculation, showcasing its impact and synergies within the broader shopper marketing context.
• Cross-Channel Impact Measurement: This method quantifies the halo effect between different channels, including how retail media influences online and offline sales.
• Tactic-Level Insights: Offers granular ROI data for individual marketing tactics, including specific retail media initiatives. This precision enables marketers to make informed decisions and ensures precise optimization across the entire marketing mix.
• Total Effect Measurement: Calculates the combined impact of all shopper activities, providing a clear understanding of how retail media complements and enhances other marketing efforts.
• Agile Optimization: Delivers monthly Omnichannel ROI insights, allowing for rapid adjustments and optimization of marketing strategies across all channels, including emerging retail media opportunities.
Seamless Integration with The AI Cockpit
As part of the AI Cockpit suite, Data POEM’s Shopper ROI is available as a stand-alone product or in conjunction with the Growth and Agile Planning & Optimization Modules. This integration allows businesses to incorporate Omnichannel ROI insights, including those from retail media, into their overall growth strategies and tactical planning in a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy manner.
Data POEM: A Trusted Partner in CPG Marketing and Retail Media
"Data POEM has established itself as a leader in the CPG Industry, managing global multi-brand portfolios for several of the largest CPG companies in the world. Shopper ROI is a game-changer for our clients, helping them maximize their shopper marketing investments, especially in the explosive growth area of retail media," said Bharath Gaddam, Founder-CEO of Data POEM. "By providing true Omnichannel ROI that seamlessly integrates retail media performance, we're enabling companies to see the full picture of their marketing efforts across all touchpoints and make data-driven decisions that drive real growth."
About Data POEM
Data POEM is at the forefront of connected intelligence, leveraging causal AI to provide businesses with a holistic view of their marketing performance. By offering accurate Omnichannel ROI insights that fully integrate retail media, Data POEM empowers companies to understand the full impact of their growth efforts across all channels and achieve unprecedented success in an interconnected consumer world.
Tom OSullivan
Data POEM
+1 917-628-9912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn