World-famous collection of vintage German-made Schuco toys to be auctioned August 24

Schuco felt and tin windup Boxer Jack with platform and punching bag. Figure has painted facial features and wears original Schuco Germany imprinted fabric sash that says ‘Boxer-Champion.’ Estimate: $2,000-$2,500

Schuco Germany windup Race Car with Driver. Lithographed tin racer has Schuco logo on radiator grille. Driver dressed in felt jacket, helmet and scarf with tin hands and goggles. Hand-painted features. Estimate: $1,500-$2,500

Rare Schuco Germany felt, mohair and tin Teufel (Devil) with hand-painted facial features. All original and in working order. Estimate: $1,000-$1,500

Schuco Germany windup Walt Disney Mickey Mouse on Scooter, 4in, all-original and in excellent condition. Lithographed-tin scooter with working windup mechanism. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000