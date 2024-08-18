Submit Release
SEARCHING: WHEN SONGBIRDS CEASED TO SING

Searching: When Songbirds Ceased to Sing (Book Cover)

Jean Ann Quaal

"SEARCHING: WHEN SONGBIRDS CEASED TO SING" Shares the Emotional Journey of a Year-Long Search for a Missing Aircraft and Its Occupants

NEW BERGEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where technology has made it easier to find information and locate missing objects, it's hard to imagine the pain and uncertainty that comes with a prolonged search for a missing aircraft and its occupants. "SEARCHING: WHEN SONGBIRDS CEASED TO SING" is a new book that delves into the emotional journey of a year-long search for a missing aircraft and its occupants, sharing the whys, how’s, and what’s that evolved during this traumatic experience.

Written by Jean Ann Quaal, "SEARCHING: WHEN SONGBIRDS CEASED TO SING" is a gripping and heart-wrenching account of a family's search for their loved ones who disappeared on a flight. The book takes readers on a journey through the highs and lows of the search, from the initial shock and disbelief to the tireless efforts and determination to find answers. Through the author's personal experiences and reflections, readers will gain a deeper understanding of the emotional toll that comes with a prolonged search for a missing loved one.

The book also sheds light on the challenges and complexities of conducting a search for a missing aircraft. From dealing with conflicting information and theories to navigating through bureaucratic red tape, the author shares the obstacles and frustrations that come with such a daunting task. "SEARCHING: WHEN SONGBIRDS CEASED TO SING" also explores the impact of media coverage and public scrutiny on the search and the toll it takes on the families involved.

"SEARCHING: WHEN SONGBIRDS CEASED TO SING" is a poignant and thought-provoking read that will resonate with anyone who has experienced the pain of a missing loved one. It is a reminder of the strength and resilience of the human spirit and the power of hope in the face of adversity. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the Author

Jean Ann Quaal was born on January 20, 1943, attended grade school in Wasta, SD, and graduated high school in Sturgis, SD, in 1960. She took college courses in business and music at Black Hills State University, Spearfish, SD. After college, she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper, jail matron, loan counselor, activity director, home health, and pianist. She also loves writing, painting, dancing, dining, arts/crafts, music, and cats.

Read the compelling Blueink book review of this heartwarming story.

Katie Sanz
Ingenious Media, LLC
