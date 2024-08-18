Statement on Mokulele Airlines flights August 17-20

Main, News Posted on Aug 17, 2024 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has been informed that Mokulele Airlines has grounded a portion of its fleet from August 17 through August 20, 2024, to inspect and address findings of a routine maintenance check.

Mokulele Airlines operates at the following state airports: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Kapalua Airport (LUP), Hāna Airport (HNM), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), Waimea-Kohala Airport (MUF), Molokaʻi Airport (MKK), Kalaupapa Airport (JHM) and Lānaʻi Airport (LNY).

Mokulele will be operating limited flights between OGG, MKK, HNL, and LNY as well as using other airlines to reduce disruption to its passengers. Due to these efforts, it will be operating at half capacity Sunday, August 18 with at least three flights with 24 seats into MKK and 12 seats departing from MKK per flight. On Monday, August 19, it is working toward supporting its normal loads with additional flights.

Mokulele has stopped taking reservations for this weekend and has provided customers with the attached letter here. It is also working with its customers to cover expenses relating to the impacts of this partial grounding as it takes steps to restore normal operations. Restoration of normal operations is expected by Wednesday, August 21.

HDOT is supportive of Mokulele’s safety precautions and advises affected travelers to communicate with the airline through its 24/7 customer service at 808-495-4188 before heading to the airport.

