The Soriano Group Expands into Italian Telecommunications Market with the 100% Takeover of Elite Mobile in Italy

The Soriano Group, a prominent financial player in the United States, has made a strategic move into the Italian telecommunications market by acquiring shares in Elite Mobile. The announcement officially, made in April 2024, marks the group’s entry into the Italian industrial sector, following recent investments in high-end electric motorcycles and fashion.

Elite Mobile, founded by Gianluca Vacchi in May 2022, is disrupting the Italian telecommunications market with its innovative offerings in telecommunications, entertainment, training, and other exclusive products. The acquisition of shares in this new player in the market is expected to give the Soriano Group a foothold in the fast-growing telecommunications industry in Italy.

Under the leadership of Marco Antonio Soriano IV, the new Group Chairman, the Soriano Group has shifted its focus towards the luxury sector, prioritizing excellence in product and service, and innovation. The meeting with Gianpiero Allegri L., an engineer, entrepreneur, and manager, has facilitated the realization of several projects in Italy, with more in the pipeline across diverse sectors.

Overall, the acquisition of shares in Elite Mobile demonstrates the Soriano Group’s commitment to expanding its reach into the Italian market and reinforces its position as a major player in the global financial landscape.

MVNOs create revenue streams for MNOs and market diversity for customers. They are valuable for the companies that establish them, along with the vendors and clients they work with. Through MNVOs, the mobile network field is stronger and better.

Together with mobile virtual network enablers (MVNEs), which provide network infrastructure and related services to MVNOs, MVNOs allow carriers to expand into new geographic areas and offer unique features and products, increasing connectivity and responding to niche consumer demands.

“MVNOs are well-established in developed markets and will become increasingly important in developing markets as they mature,” says James Joiner, senior analyst of service provider and platforms at IHS Markit.

About Elimobile

Elimobile is a social mobile operator that merges telecommunications with social networking. The company offers mobile plans with competitive pricing, data allowances, and quality, as well as access to the exclusive entertainment and education portal, elisium. elimobile primarily serves the telecommunications and social media sectors. It was founded in 2021 and is based in Milan, Italy.

