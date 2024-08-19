ActionCOACH South East Brisbane Launches with Industry Titans Brad Sugars and Ben Lightfoot
EINPresswire.com/ -- ActionCOACH announces the launch of ActionCOACH South East Brisbane, led by it's newest Franchisee and certified Action Coach, Ben Lightfoot. This exciting new chapter is set to revolutionise the local business landscape by providing unparalleled coaching and growth strategies to SME founders and CEOs.
Ben Lightfoot Joins ActionCOACH
Ben Lightfoot, an accomplished leader with extensive experience in global advertising and marketing, joins ActionCOACH as the head of the South East Brisbane office. Lightfoot’s impressive career includes leadership roles at McCANN, Publicis Group, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Ogilvy. Most recently, he served as the APAC head of large advertising at Facebook, where he honed his expertise in driving growth and innovation across diverse markets.
“I am thrilled to join the number one business coaching company in the world,” said Lightfoot. “My passion lies in leveraging global insights to drive growth and success for SME founders and CEOs. Joining ActionCOACH allows me to combine my experience with a proven coaching framework, and I am excited to help local businesses unlock their full potential. I look forward to creating a significant impact on businesses in South East Brisbane.
Brad Sugars Welcomes New Franchisee in South East Brisbane
Brad Sugars, the founder of ActionCOACH, expressed his pride and excitement for the new office in South East Brisbane. Sugars, who started his global business in Brisbane over 30 years ago and now runs his global office from Nevada, USA oversees a network of more than 1,000 coaches in 82 countries.“I thoroughly enjoyed spending time with Ben at our recent Global Conference in Croatia. His leadership of ActionCOACH South East Brisbane will be a catalyst for both business and personal prosperity in the region. Ben’s unique experience and passion for growth make him the perfect fit for ActionCOACH. His impressive track record, including awards like the Cannes Lion, D&AD Award, and EFFIE Awards, highlights his excellence and influence in the industry. With over 25 years of experience in global markets and senior roles in top advertising agencies, Ben brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven ability to drive growth and innovation. I know this office will be a huge success.”
Michelle Adams, CEO of ActionCOACH for the APAC region, also shared her enthusiasm for the new team member: “Ben’s diverse experience and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the values we uphold at ActionCOACH. His strategic vision and leadership will drive significant growth and success for businesses in South East Brisbane. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Australian team and look forward to the positive impact he will make on his community.
Revolutionising Business Coaching in South East Brisbane
ActionCOACH South East Brisbane is poised to become a catalyst for business growth in the region. With its proven strategies and comprehensive coaching programs, local businesses will benefit from increased profitability and efficiency. Since 1993, ActionCOACH has served thousands of businesses and their owners around the world in every category imaginable. By showing owners how to get more time, better teams in their companies, and more money on their bottom line, ActionCOACH provides the tools, strategies, and insights needed to thrive in business. The launch marks a significant milestone in ActionCOACH’s mission to empower businesses worldwide
Additional Information About Ben Lightfoot
Ben Lightfoot has consistently received prestigious recognition throughout his career. These awards hold significance as they were not only conferred by his leadership team but also endorsed by his peers. Ben's achievements include the coveted Cannes Lion, D&AD Award, Top Shop Retail Excellence Award, and EFFIE Awards, all affirming his excellence and influence in his chosen fields of expertise. These accolades underscore the powerful impact Ben brings to the ActionCOACH community.
With Ben's experience in advertising, communications, and technology, he has had the privilege of working with large multinationals, boutique independents, and small start-ups across New Zealand, Australia, New York, London, Paris, Singapore, and Indonesia.
Ben is one of the few professionals who have held senior roles in both creative and management capacities across brand, retail, direct, and digital sectors. His work has been internationally recognised with awards for both strategy and creativity in these disciplines.
His career includes executive roles such as CEO for global advertising agencies like McCANN World Group Singapore, Publicis Groupe, and Saatchi & Saatchi Indonesia, and APAC Head of large advertising for Facebook & Instagram. He has led cross-functional teams accountable for Human Resources, IT, Finance, Risk and Strategy, Operations, Sales and Marketing, Change Management, and his passion for Cultural Change, Business Improvement, and Growth Optimisation.
About ActionCOACH
ActionCOACH is the world’s largest business coaching company, with a presence in 82 countries and a network of over 1,000 coaches. Founded by Brad Sugars more than three decades ago, ActionCOACH has transformed the lives of business owners through innovative coaching techniques and a commitment to excellence. Its proven business coaching programmes are designed to grow businesses, keeping owners in control of their future and their time.
ActionCOACH is the #1 Business Coaching Franchise in the world and the largest business coaching franchise globally. The ActionCOACH brand has been internationally franchised since 1997 and currently has around 1,000 offices in over 70 countries. ActionCOACH is an active member of the International Franchise Association and the Franchise Council of Australia. It is also recognised as one of the Top 100 Franchises overall, one of the Top 20 Home Based Franchises, and one of the Top 25 Fastest Growing Franchises.
ActionCOACH's journey to becoming a powerhouse began in 1993 when founder Brad Sugars started running seminars and workshops for small to medium-sized business owners throughout Australia and New Zealand. Brad’s training provided business owners with incredibly powerful, yet relatively simple and affordable, sales, marketing, and team-building strategies that transformed their businesses and lives.
To date, over 500,000 aspiring entrepreneurs have attended ActionCOACH’s seminars, and over 15,000 business owners across the globe each week discover that hiring an ActionCOACH Business Coach is one of the best decisions they’ve ever made. The company's vision, “World Abundance Through Business Re-education,”
