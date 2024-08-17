Submit Release
News Search

There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,359 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen ATV - Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A4006275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman                         

STATION:    St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/13/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot Road, Walden

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED:      unknown at this time                                         

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Eustis Cable

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/14/2024 the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen ATV from Cabot Road in the town of Walden. Members of Eustis Cable advised they had an Olive Green Polaris ATV parked in the area which was stolen sometime on 8/13/2024. The ATV is described as having a ripped seat as well as missing plastic in various places. Anyone with information into the whereabouts of the ATV is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks.

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen ATV - Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more