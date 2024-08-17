St Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen ATV - Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A4006275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/13/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot Road, Walden

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Eustis Cable

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/14/2024 the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen ATV from Cabot Road in the town of Walden. Members of Eustis Cable advised they had an Olive Green Polaris ATV parked in the area which was stolen sometime on 8/13/2024. The ATV is described as having a ripped seat as well as missing plastic in various places. Anyone with information into the whereabouts of the ATV is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111