St Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen ATV - Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A4006275
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/13/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot Road, Walden
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Eustis Cable
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/14/2024 the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen ATV from Cabot Road in the town of Walden. Members of Eustis Cable advised they had an Olive Green Polaris ATV parked in the area which was stolen sometime on 8/13/2024. The ATV is described as having a ripped seat as well as missing plastic in various places. Anyone with information into the whereabouts of the ATV is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111