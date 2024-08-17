Submit Release
News Search

There were 324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,380 in the last 365 days.

Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute highlights potential of entinostat as a combinatorial therapy for cancer

Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute highlights potential of entinostat as a combinatorial therapy for rhabdomyosarcoma

This multidisciplinary collaboration of preclinical experts, pharmacologists, biologists and funders like the Megan’s Mission Foundation, shows the benefit of public-private teamwork.”
— Dr. Charles Keller
HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking study published today in Scientific Reports, researchers with the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI) have unveiled promising preclinical data supporting the use of entinostat as a combinatorial therapeutic for rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), the most common childhood soft tissue sarcoma. The study focuses on the alveolar subtype (ARMS), particularly those with the PAX3::FOXO1 fusion gene, which are known for their poor prognosis and resistance to conventional therapies.

Despite initial responsiveness to chemotherapy, metastatic PAX3::FOXO1+ ARMS often relapses, with most patients not surviving beyond eight years post-diagnosis. This reality, and the lack of curative intent phase II or III clinical trials over the past decade, highlights the critical need for innovative treatment strategies for this aggressive cancer.

In their study, cc-TDI researchers investigated the therapeutic efficacy of combining entinostat, a Class I Histone Deacetylase (HDAC1-3) inhibitor, with RMS-specific chemotherapies in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models. The results demonstrated additive or synergistic effects between relapse-specific chemotherapies and clinically relevant doses of entinostat in three PAX3::FOXO1+ ARMS mouse models. This preclinical data supports further clinical investigation of entinostat, which has already shown good tolerance in a pediatric phase I clinical trial (ADVL1513). This study marks a significant step forward in the fight against metastatic ARMS, offering hope for improved outcomes for children affected by this challenging cancer.

“This multidisciplinary collaboration of preclinical experts, pharmacologists, biologists and funders like the Megan’s Mission Foundation, shows the benefit of public-private teamwork,” explains Dr. Charles Keller.

Erika Ellis
Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute
+1 5033499436
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute highlights potential of entinostat as a combinatorial therapy for cancer

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more