Faculti Expands Reach to Top U.S and Canadian Universities, Covering 8000 Researchers and Policy Makers Annually

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faculti, the leading academic streaming platform, has announced its expansion to some of the world's most prestigious universities in North America. With a focus on economics, law, medicine, history, psychology, political science, engineering, architecture, and more, Faculti streams short videos of leading researchers and policy makers disseminating their research and is currently delivered at leading British Universities including University College London, Imperial College, London School of Economics, King's College London, The Open University, University of Warwick, QMUL and more.



Building upon the enthusiasm of several North American institutions delivering the platform including Duke University, UCSD, American University, Toronto, Waterloo and the Federal Reserve of San Francisco, Faculti is now looking to increase its coverage into North America. This expansion allows Faculti to reach a wider audience of researchers and policy makers annually, covering cutting-edge research and insights from top experts at North American institutions. With a diverse range of topics covered, Faculti is a valuable resource for those seeking to stay informed and up-to-date in their respective fields.



"We are excited to bring Faculti to North American universities and expand our reach to even more researchers and policy makers," said Faculti Founder and MD, Sam Mohammad. "Our platform offers a unique opportunity for individuals to access high-quality academic content and engage with leading experts in various fields. We are committed to providing a platform that promotes knowledge sharing and fosters academic and professional development."



Faculti's expansion to these top universities solidifies its position as a leader in the academic streaming industry. With a growing library of over 8000 figures already including Noam Chomsky, Thomas Piketty and Olivier Blanchard and a focus on delivering an inclusive platform covering researchers at all stages in their careers, Faculti continues to make a significant impact in the academic community. To learn more about Faculti, visit the platform at https://faculti.net



With its expansion to top universities and coverage of 8000 researchers and policy makers annually, Faculti is poised to make an even greater impact in the academic world. As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing access to high-quality academic content and promoting knowledge sharing.