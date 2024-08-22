SMUD and North Natomas Jibe announce Electric Ride and Drive Expo

Electric Ride and Drive Expo

SMUD, North Natomas Jibe and Councilmember Lisa Kaplan host free test ride event

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steer toward a clean energy future by EV or e-bike!On Saturday, September 14, SMUD will join North Natomas Jibe for an EV and e-bike ride and drive event at North Natomas Regional Park to share the perks and benefits of clean energy transportation.WHAT: Electric Ride and Drive ExpoWHEN: Saturday, September 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.WHERE: ONE North Natomas Farmers Market located at the area’s regional park on 2501 New Market DriveWHO: SMUD, North Natomas Jibe, Sacramento City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, and members of the community.The Electric Ride and Drive Expo is pressure-free and family-friendly, set within ONE North Natomas Farmers Market, which is owned and operated by the Office of Councilmember Kaplan. Test riders will receive a $10 voucher which may be used at the farmers market vendor’s stalls and food trucks at the event.Participants will have the opportunity to:• explore the latest EV technology, including Tesla models, Ford Mustang, Toyota, VW, Chevrolet, and more, and options for home EV charging solutions, including an EV charging discount that reduces charging costs• engage with EV and e-bike owners to gain insights into their experiences• discover various incentives and day-of rebates that make electric transportation more affordable• learn how SMUD is expanding EV charging infrastructure, including public stations and neighborhood electrification, to ensure reliable and accessible options for all driversSMUD is transforming its power supply, actively pursuing decarbonization strategies and playing a vital role in supporting greater regional sustainability through electrification of buildings and transportation.Learn more about SMUD’s 2030 Zero Carbon Plan at cleanpowercity.org

