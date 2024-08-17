Savjibhai Dholakia and HK’s employees’ families came together to celebrate the 11th Haridwar Yatra. The Hari Krishna Group presented diamond earrings as a gift to Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Tulsibhai Dholakia, one of the founders of HK, discussed his mission for tree plantation. Youth Leaders from different colleges and organizations gathered to attend International Youth Day celebration 2024 organized by the Dholakia Foundation, concurrent to the Haridwar Yatra celebration Savjibhai Dholakia, Tulsibhai Dholakia, Himmatbhai Dholakia and Ghanshyambhai Dholakia participated in the Ganga Aarti.

Around 1500 Devotees Gather for 11th Haridwar Yatra Celebration of Hari Krishna Group

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hari Krishna Exports (HK) and its employees’ families have successfully concluded the celebration of the life-changing success of the 11th Haridwar Yatra. This journey, aimed at spiritual renewal, strengthening family bonds, and promoting environmental stewardship, took place from August 5 to 15, 2024. Named "Haridwar Rishikesh Rudra Abhishek Shravan Sanskar Yatra 2024", it recorded a profound impact on nearly 1,500 participants, uniting individuals from 398 villages, 138 districts, 36 cities, and 6 states across India.

This year's Yatra name, "Haridwar Rishikesh Rudra Abhishek Shravan Sanskar Yatra 2024", draws inspiration from sacred Hindu traditions and the spiritual significance of the holy month of Shravan. Haridwar and Rishikesh are revered pilgrimage sites, while Rudra Abhishek refers to the ritual worship of Lord Shiva. Shravan Sanskar emphasises imparting cultural values and spiritual practices during this auspicious period.

The Haridwar Yatra has been a cornerstone of HK’s tradition for 2 decades, providing a sanctuary for spiritual rejuvenation and cultural enrichment. The pilgrimage offered an immersive experience beginning each day with invigorating yoga and anapana sessions, followed by soulful devotional practices, culminating in the revered Mass Ganga Bath and the enchanting Ganga Aarti ceremony. The evenings were alive with vibrant Raas Garba dances and celebrations honoring the divine Goddess Durga.

Baba Ramdev, the renowned Indian yoga guru, businessman, and brand ambassador for Patanjali Ayurved, graced the event with his presence, adding to the significance of the Yatra. As a token of respect and admiration, the Hari Krishna Group gifted him and his guru with diamond earrings (kundal). Baba Ramdev shared an inspiring account of his journey, recalling how he first came to Surat years ago and began teaching yoga, a practice that has since flourished across the city and beyond.

“Witnessing the joy and spiritual awakening of our employees and their families during the Haridwar Yatra is a source of unparalleled happiness,” shared Savji Dholakia, the visionary leader of HK. “This year, by incorporating environmental consciousness into our itinerary, we have taken a significant step towards nurturing inner peace and contributing to a greener tomorrow. The Yatra is more than a pilgrimage; it is a life-changing journey that enriches our spirits, strengthens our bonds, and leaves a positive imprint on society.”, he added.

Highlighting this year’s pilgrimage was the integration of environmental consciousness. Building on the success of last year’s initiative, participants engaged in a tree-planting ceremony, leaving a lasting positive impact on the sacred landscape of Haridwar. This act of service reinforced HK's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

“Our mission to plant 10 million trees is ambitious, but we cannot achieve it alone. Together, however, we can make this happen. I encourage everyone who shares our vision to join us in this initiative. We will provide the trees—whether for your home, office, or community space—so that together, we can cultivate a greener and healthier future,” said Tulsi Dholakia, Founder of Hari Krishna Exports.

As part of the Haridwar Yatra, the Dholakia Foundation proudly hosted a dynamic International Youth Day event, gathering hundreds of youth leaders to discuss and engage in meaningful dialogue on social and environmental issues.

The day was marked by insightful keynote speeches, interactive discussions, and hands-on activities, all aimed at empowering young individuals to take proactive steps toward a sustainable future. This celebration not only highlighted the critical role of youth in driving change but also strengthened the bonds of unity and purpose among participants, making it a memorable and impactful part of the Haridwar Yatra experience.

The artistic programs added a unique dimension to the Yatra, featuring renowned performers such as Sanjay Rawal with his show "Come, Let's Live Life" and Nehalben Gadhvi with "Spark Life with the Lightning of Electricity". The night programs were equally captivating, with artists like Sukhdev Dhameliya presenting "Joy of Laughter" and Malde Ahir showcasing the "Colors of Folk Music," bringing laughter, music, and cultural vibrancy to the evenings.

“The Haridwar Yatra transcends generations, offering a transformative experience that fosters a sense of unity and social well-being,” said Savji Dholakia. “By participating in the tree-planting ceremony alongside the spiritual practices, participants have nurtured their inner peace and contributed to a greener tomorrow. This cherished tradition strengthens the bonds that unite us and embodies the spirit of HK.”

The Haridwar Yatra is more than just a pilgrimage; it is a profound journey that touches the heart and soul of every participant. It exemplifies HK's core values of respect, compassion, and environmental responsibility. As the 11th Haridwar Yatra concludes, Hari Krishna Exports looks forward to continuing this cherished tradition, ensuring that each pilgrimage remains a beacon of spiritual renewal, cultural heritage, and environmental stewardship for generations to come.