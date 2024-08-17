On August 16, 2024, from 2000 hours to 2200 hours., Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks, Middlebury Police Department and Addison County Sheriff’s Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint in the Route 7 in the Town of Middlebury, Addison County. The purpose of the checkpoint was to detect and identify impaired drivers and promote safe driving.
Officers involved: 11
Number of vehicles encountered: 501
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DUI Sobriety Checkpoint 08/16/2024
