City of Lawrence closing homeless camp behind Amtrak Station

The City of Lawrence is working with the individuals currently living in a homeless camp behind the Amtrak Station, 413 E 7th St., to help them move to shelter or housing. The City’s Homeless Response Team began working with individuals staying at the camp several weeks ago and informed them today that the camp must be vacated by Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Helping the individuals relocate can be a time-intensive project as the Homeless Response Team is focused on finding the best solutions for each individual’s or family’s needs. Over the next two months, campers will be supported with wrap-around services to aid in their recovery from homelessness and get connected to shelter or housing.

The goal of this effort is to help each person living at the camp exit unsheltered homelessness by October 15. Investments in the multi-disciplinary Homeless Response Team, which allowed team members to begin forming relationships and understanding the needs of these individuals, and expanded shelter capacity make this effort possible.

More information on the community-wide efforts to end chronic homelessness in Lawrence and Douglas County is available on the A Place for Everyone website. Community members are also encouraged to tune in to the Collaborative Solutions Podcast to connect with the stories of people emerging from homelessness to homes.

