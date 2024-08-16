Submit Release
New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces July 2024 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the July 2024 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:
Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $272.3 million for July 2024, reflecting a decrease of 6.1% when compared to $290.0 million reported in July 2023. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $1.63 billion, which is a decrease of 1.0% compared to the year-to-date casino win for July 2023. The Monthly Gross Revenue Reports are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-gross-revenue-reports/

Internet Gaming Win:
For the month of July 2024, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $195.4 million, reflecting growth of 25.9% when compared to $155.2 million reported in July 2023. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.33 billion, reflecting growth of 22.0% when compared to $1.09 billion for the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Internet Gross Revenue Reports for July 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-internet-gross-revenue-reports/

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:
Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $80.0 million for July 2024, reflecting a 31.2% increase when compared to $61.0 million reported in July 2023. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $653.1 million for the year-to-date period, reflecting a 30.1% increase when compared to $501.8 million reported in the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Sports Wagering Revenue Tax Returns for July 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-sports-wagering-revenue-reports/

Total Gaming Revenue:
Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $547.8 million for July 2024, reflecting an 8.2% increase from $506.2 million reported in July 2023. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $3.61 billion, reflecting an 11.5% increase from $3.23 billion reported in the prior year-to-date period.

