CoGrader 2.0 Launches: Personalized Feedback Reimagined with AI

CoGrader, the leading AI-powered grading assistant, announced the launch of CoGrader 2.0 today, a significant upgrade to its personalized feedback.

"Thrilled to introduce this new version of our AI grading system that is consistent, accurate, specific, and customizable, allowing teachers to provide feedback that reflects their own teaching style.” — Gil Quadros Flores, Co-Founder & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoGrader 2.0 is designed to empower teachers and improve student outcomes through personalized feedback.In a landscape where only 24% of 8th and 12th graders are proficient in writing, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), CoGrader 2.0 aims to address this critical gap.Educators seek to become better teachers and provide individualized instruction but are hindered by time-consuming grading, which limits student practice, yet they recognize its critical role in student development. The platform recognizes that grading often limits the number of writing assignments teachers can assign.CoGrader’s latest AI grading tool is a significant upgrade from its predecessor. It was built from scratch using state-of-the-art multi-agent collaboration technology. This advanced approach introduces robust guardrails to ensure the AI model provides accurate and reliable feedback.Key features of CoGrader 2.0 include:1. Enhanced Customization: teachers can now tailor feedback to match their unique voice and grading preferences, ensuring that students receive feedback that feels familiar and consistent with their learning experience.2. Improved Accessibility: the platform offers feedback translation into multiple languages and adjustable reading levels, aiming to support diverse student populations.3. Human-In-The-Loop Design: while providing drafts of the feedback and grades, CoGrader 2.0 ensures that teachers remain the final authority.Research suggests that 98% of students who receive individualized feedback perform better than those who don't. CoGrader makes it possible for teachers to provide individualized feedback that is accessible and implementable for students.“CoGrader 2.0 helps educators provide more frequent, timely, and personalized feedback to students, ultimately improving writing skills and academic performance.” said Gil Flores, CEO of CoGrader.About CoGrader:CoGrader puts AI in the hands of teachers, helping them provide personalized feedback and grades to students. CoGrader is committed to maintaining the highest ethical and privacy standards. CoGrader is backed by prestigious institutions, including UC Berkeley and the education giant ECMC group. CoGrader's innovative approach has been featured in top news outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and Edutopia.For more information on CoGrader 2.0, visit www.cograder.com or contact press@cograder.com.

