For Immediate Release

Date: August 9, 2024

Jackson, MS –

Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) has announced that the 2024 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Landers Center in Southaven, MS. MDES, through the Governor’s Job Fair Network, is partnering with the Three Rivers Planning & Development District and the DeSoto County Economic Development Council for this event.

“The Governor's Job Fair Network in your part of the state will bring together local businesses and the community's skilled workforce to help businesses grow and positively impact Mississippi's economic vitality,” said the Governor of the state of Mississippi, Tate Reeves. “Job Fairs help local businesses find qualified job seekers in the community, creating opportunities for the mid-south area residents to work close to home. This not only supports our economy, but it also reduces the need for residents to commute long distances and work outside of their community,” the Governor said.

“There are over 50 registered businesses participating in this job fair. Hiring personnel are eager to meet with candidates to find out about their skills, education, and work history,” said Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network. We are grateful to our partners that helped bring this event together.”

Attendees are recommended to dress for success and review the list of participating agencies and their job openings before the event. Copiers and scanners will not be available at the job fair, so attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station at the job fair.

For more information about the job fair and a complete list of participating employers, please visit jobfairs.ms.gov.