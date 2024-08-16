Notice of Funding Opportunity – Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Washington innovation Fund

The Washington Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from those qualified and interested in grant funding to conduct projects in alignment with the federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) requirements and Washington’s JAG Priority Areas.

The Innovation Fund is a program supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial JAG program . Named after Edward “Eddie” R. Byrne, an officer in the New York City Police Department who was murdered while protecting a witness in a drug case, the Edward Byrne Memorial JAG program is the leading federal source of criminal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. Administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), the JAG Program provides states, territories, tribes, and local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of criminal legal system improvement and community advancement programs.

The JAG includes nine Purpose Areas to allow for diverse and flexible criminal legal system improvement projects:

Planning, Evaluation and Technology Improvement Behavioral Health Prevention and Education Crime Victim Programming, Support and Advocacy Community Safety Enhancement and Law Enforcement Programs/Support Substance Use Treatment and Support Prosecution and Courts Corrections, Community Corrections and Re-Entry State Crisis Intervention Programs (Byrne SCIP)1

Approximately $1 million of JAG funding will be awarded through multiple contracts for services described in this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

Eligibility

This NOFO is an open, competitive process. Applicants will be considered based on expertise and alignment with the JAG Purpose Areas. Public agencies, units of local government, tribes, or nonprofit community-based organizations are encouraged to apply.

Timeline

Proposals due Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time

Funding period: Nov. 1, 2024 – Dec. 31, 2025

View/Download NOFO (Box PDF)

Contact information

NOFO Coordinator, Kathleen Roy, JAG Program Manager