Unlocking Ancient Wisdom - Empowering Modern Wellness

KINGS BEACH, QLD, AUSTRALIA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Told to ‘go home and prepare to die,’ Kristine Matheson drew on the mental toughness gained from once battling chronic fatigue syndrome, depression, and the loss of a child to successfully overcoming terminal Stage IV melanoma.

The mother-of-two’s heroic journey from a 12-month death sentence to beating cancer in just five months, without ever undergoing chemotherapy has inspired thousands to create healthier outcomes using food as medicine and the importance of gut health to prevent and survive chronic illness created by lifestyle choices.

Kristine says, “my view was to go back-to-basics and start with feeding my body nutritionally sound food; a belief in the natural protocols I undertook, together with faith and determination playing a big role in my recovery.”

Kristine Matheson has gained praise for her courage in fighting the disease and equally as much courage in sharing her methods to the wide national and international community.

She is the recipient of the ‘International Women’s Day Outstanding Role Model Award’ and nominated for Who’s Who of Australian women, and a registered member and featured in the Worldwide Who’s Who registry of Executives, Professionals and Entrepreneurs and was selected as the Professional of the Year in my field for my continued dedication to my work with Worldwide Who’s Who International.

Today at the age of seventy-four, with a biological age and appearance years younger than she is, she advocates a life full of nutrition is all areas of a person’s life. This means we need to nourish our soul, mind, spirit, and body with good nutrition.