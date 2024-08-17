Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Dermal Fillers: Enhancing Facial Volume

See the transformative power of precision artistry by Dr. Simon Ourian. This stunning before and after highlights subtle enhancements that create a perfectly balanced and natural look Experience the elegance of a refined profile with jawline contouring by Dr. Simon Ourian. This before and after showcases the dramatic enhancement and improved definition of the jawline, bringing balance and harmony to the face Dr. Simon Ourian performs a cosmetic treatment on a patient at Epione Beverly Hills, showcasing his expertise in non-surgical aesthetic procedures.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years dermal fillers have become a popular choice for those who desire safe, nonsurgical cosmetic enhancements. Since the rise of the “microblogging” era, celebrities, musicians, artists, and various online influencers have spread the word about the trend of dermal fillers, specifically Dr. Simon Ourian’s Neustem™ filler. The refreshed, re-volumed, and long-lasting look Neustem™ has to offer, has grabbed the attention of men and women all over the world looking to fight aging and retain their natural beauty and looks, while Neustem™ maintains a warranted safety record compared to other fillers on the market.

Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills, continues to captivate the aesthetics world with his skills and technique in aiding his patients in the fight against aging and body image. Dr. Simon’s Neustem™ filler has been renowned along with his technique being praised by patients worldwide along with being celebrated by numerous celebrities and online influencers.

Dr. Simon will share with everyone his expert insight and knowledge on dermal fillers, and what to expect from this noninvasive treatment, and the various applications of dermal fillers.

Pros:

• Dermal filler procedures are nonsurgical and involve only injections.

• Most fillers, specifically Neustem™, provide instant results with full effect visible within a few days after the procedure.

• The quick recovery and minimal downtime have become very attractive to those wanting cosmetic enhancements, but also want to immediately return to their normal activities.

•If the results are not satisfactory, they can often be reversed and even dissolved depending on what kind of filler is used

• Neustem™ can be tailored to individual needs, addressing specific areas such as lips, cheeks, or under eyes. Neustem™ can be used to address even nonfacial concerns such as hands, scars, hips and buttocks

• Restores lost volume in the face due to aging or even poor maintenance

• Neustem™ boosts skin hydration and can improve skin texture

Cons:

• While some may see this as a benefit, others might consider the temporary nature of fillers a drawback, with effects typically lasting 6 months - 2 years. This is why Dr. Simon recommends Neustem™ for longer-lasting effects.

• The potential of overuse is always a factor – repeated treatment might lead to an unnatural appearance or “overfilled” look if it is not done properly and by a qualified provider

• It can be a costly treatment regimen since regular maintenance is required to sustain results

• While generally safe, there can be side effects such as bruising, swelling, or redness at the injection site.

Dr. Ourian cannot stress enough to patients to make sure their provider is a qualified and experienced physician. Inaccurate application of dermal fillers can possibly lead to complications and serious asymmetrical appearances, most noticeably in facial treatments

Versatile Applications:

Dermal fillers are a versatile cosmetic tool with a wide range of applications. Dr. Simon has introduced Neustem™ filler to the aesthetics world and has captivated everyone with his proven results. Administering Neustem™ in not just the face, he has been safely and sufficiently treating Acne Scars, Surgical Scars, Earlobe and Hand Rejuvenation, and even Buttocks and Hip enhancements. His technique has been widely recognized as an alternative to cosmetic surgeries, while still being able to address the concerns of his patients whether it is cosmetic, post-surgical, or if there is a correction concern.

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills:

Dr. Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and greatly celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world for technique of non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills, offers cutting-edge treatment and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

